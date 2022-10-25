Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (11)(8-0)551
2. Union(8-0)442
3. Norman North(6-2)313
4. Mustang(6-2)214
5. Jenks(6-2)145

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Stillwater (11)(8-0)551
2. Choctaw(7-1)402
3. Muskogee(8-0)343
4. Deer Creek-Edmond(7-1)254
5. B.T. Washington(4-4)75

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 4.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Coweta (10)(8-0)1091
2. Del City(7-1)892
3. McAlester(7-1)823
4. Grove (1)(8-0)81T6
5. McGuinness(7-1)695
6. Carl Albert(7-2)56T6
7. Collinsville(7-1)494
8. Midwest City(6-2)279
9. Guthrie(6-2)198
10. Piedmont(6-2)1410

Others receiving votes: Elgin 9. Sapulpa 1.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Cushing (10)(8-0)1001
2. Elk City(7-1)802
3. Bethany(7-1)764
4. Blanchard(6-2)646
5. Poteau(6-2)565
6. Tuttle(6-2)537
7. Newcastle(7-1)358
8. Broken Bow(6-2)303
9. Hilldale(6-2)2810
10. Wagoner(7-3)249

Others receiving votes: Ada 4.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Metro Christian (9)(8-0)991
2. Lincoln Christian (1)(7-1)892
3. Heritage Hall(7-1)743
4. Verdigris(7-1)704
5. Perkins-Tryon(6-2)535
6. Muldrow(8-1)526
7. Cascia Hall(6-2)467
8. Lone Grove(6-2)20NR
9. Marlow(6-2)16NR
10. Stigler(6-2)128

Others receiving votes: Bristow 10. Berryhill 5. Pauls Valley 4.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (9)(8-0)971
2. Rejoice Christian School (1)(8-0)912
3. Millwood(7-1)783
4. Eufaula(8-1)584
5. Prague(8-0)525
6. Vian(6-2)476
7. Sequoyah-Claremore(7-1)457
8. Kiefer(8-0)349
9. Vinita(7-1)248
10. Davis(7-1)14NR

Others receiving votes: Jones 6. Beggs 3. Oklahoma Christian 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Ringling (8)(8-0)871
2. Gore(8-0)842
3. Hominy (2)(8-0)805
3. Fairview(8-0)803
5. Colcord(8-0)616
6. Tonkawa(7-1)484
7. Crescent(7-0)447
8. Christian Heritage Academy(7-2)2310
9. Quapaw(7-1)14NR
10. Burns Flat-Dill City(7-1)78
(tie) Walters(7-1)79

Others receiving votes: Woodland 6. Boone-Apache 4. Stratford 3. Wynnewood 2.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oklahoma Bible (7)(8-0)461
2. Laverne(6-1)302
3. Dewar (2)(7-0)274
4. Seiling(7-1)233
5. Turpin (1)(8-0)175

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 7.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tipton (7)(8-0)471
2. Waynoka (3)(8-0)422
3. Maud(8-0)273
4. Timberlake(7-1)234
5. Wesleyan Christian(7-1)105

Others receiving votes: Henryetta 1.

