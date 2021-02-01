Two area players were selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team and were joined by 10 others as OCA All-Stars per class.
Hilldale offensive lineman Jay Stroble and Wagoner defensive lineman Isaac Smith were picked to take part on the OCA All-State game on July 30.
Selected as all-stars per class:
Class 6A: Muskogee receiver Antonio Zapata.
Class 4A: Stroble, wide receiver Dylan Walker from Hilldale; Smith, running back Braden Drake and wide receiver Chase Nanni from Wagoner; Fort Gibson running back Deven Woodworth and linebacker Coleman Patterson.
Class 3A: No area players.
Class 2A: Eufaula wide receiver Nick Jones, running back Noah Alexander and linebacker Ty Pippenger.
Class A: Gore quarterback Weston Shanks, who missed his entire senior year with a torn ACL.
•••
The Oklahoma Eight-Man Football Coaches Association’s All-Stars by class included defensive lineman Kanyen Lang and defensive lineman Leslie Howard of Midway on the Class C list.
