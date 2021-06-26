It was a clean sweep for the Oklahoma side over the Kansans in the Open Division of the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves Regional held Saturday night at the Muskogee Civic Center before a crowd between 300-400.
The Open Division consisted of four matches with the winners advancing to the national Golden Gloves Tournament August 7-14 in Tulsa.
The featured bout of the night was the 201 pound plus or heavyweight class with Pablo Porras, ranked No.4 in the nation out of Rival Boxing in Oklahoma City, against Tahj Abdul-Malick from the Kansas team.
Porras came out strong in the opening round scoring some points on combinations to the head and body. In the second round, he connected on a left to the jaw and then a good left to the head at the end of the round and that was about the time the big man, who turned to boxing when he was bullied in school, said he felt like he got control of the bout.
“Early in the second round I felt I was more in shape, was quicker and was moving a lot more than he was," Porras said. "That uppercut to the body and hook to the face at the end of the round was nice. I just wish I had picked up the pace about 10 seconds earlier.”
Other Oklahomans advancing to the nationals included Carlos Hernandez out of Azteca Boxing in OKC who had a unanimous decision over Dominic Thomas from Kansas at 152 pounds, Karlos Lizarraga out of The Engine Room in OKC at 165 pounds with a unanimous decision over Darius Bryant, and Bryce Edwards from Sallisaw at 178 pounds representing Diamond Boxing, winning a split decision over Aaron Hernandez from Kansas.
The card also featured three Oklahoma Silver Gloves matchups with the winners advancing to the regional competition next month in Searcy, Arkansas. Miguel Gayton at 119 pounds and Josue Nunez at 138 pounds both recorded unanimous decisions over Rocky Hernandez and Yoan Alvarado, respectively, while Miguel Gonzales had a majority decision of Jacob Venegas at 125 pounds.
The Kansas-Oklahoma competition also featured three novice division fights with the Oklahomans again taking them all. Jamie Noyola fought to a split decision win over Shamari Mitchell, Keigan Stephenson won a unanimous verdict over Bryant Salas and Hakeem Eli’juwon got the night’s only knockout against Gujju Reddy of the Kansas team. These three are all regional Golden Gloves winners, which is far as the novice division goes.
Porras, in the meantime, is already focused on what needs to be done before nationals in six weeks.
“I need to work on being more aggressive, having more punch volume and finishing the last 30 seconds of each round strong, not just the last 10 seconds,” said Porras, who has been in and out of boxing since he was 13.
