OKLAHOMA CITY — Down 2-0 halfway through the contest, they didn’t flinch.
Instead, Oktaha patiently waited for opportunity in any form, and it first came in a gift in the fourth inning which turned the tables the Tigers' way in a 6-2 win over Dale 6-2 in the second Class 2A semifinal Friday at Dolese Park.
The Tigers (30-7) had seen Pirates pitcher Caden Richardson on the mound once this year, working 4 1/3 innings of relief against them and walking seven batters in a 13-5 Oktaha win.
Steady for three innings, those kind of control issues came to him in the fourth when he walked Tyler Allen with one out and was down 2-0 on two pitches to Mason Ledford that were way out of the zone.
A mound conference ensued. Following that, Ledford walked, then a passed ball moved both runners into scoring position.
Then another passed ball became a wrecking ball.
Pirates catcher Ethan Douglas retrieved it and threw back to Richardson to try to get the tag on Braxton Casey, who was courtesy-running for Allen. Instead the ball bounced off a body and away from Douglas down the first base line as Ledford came home as well.
Just like that, the game was tied. Dale would never see the lead again.
Dirk Walden was hit in the back by a pitch, and Richardson’s day on the mound was over.
“We knew what we had to do,” said Mason Ledford. “Just find ways to score.”
After Oktaha catcher Tucker Christian ended the Pirates fifth by throwing out Dayton Forsythe on an attempted steal at second to Hunter Dearman, the Tigers took the lead for good.
Darren Ledford singled in Gabe Hamilton, who drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on Maddox Edwards’ bunt. Mason Ledford’s two-out single up the middle scored Darren Ledford.
The Tigers chased a second pitcher after Dearman drew the second walk in the inning off Tate Rector. In came Forsythe from shortstop. Christian walked off him to load the bases, and Walden’s single to right made it 5-2.
“We tell our guys all the time, don’t get in a hurry to win,” said Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.
“I’ve got complete confidence in that dugout. They’re going to figure it out. It’s why you play seven innings. Sometimes during a game that round object doesn’t bounce your way.”
Edwards doubled in the sixth and scored in a wild pitch from Forsythe.
Allen, who retired the order only once in the contest, gave up an RBI single by Dason Sheppard in the fourth followed by a sac fly by Jeff Higdon that scored Ethan Douglass, who reached on a walk. The right-hander gave up consecutive singles in the seventh to Richardson and Forsythe, bringing him to the verge of the 120-pitch limit and a conference at the mound.
No. 119 retired Connor Kuykendall on a pop out to Mason Ledford at first.
He finished allowing five hits, struck out three, and walked two.
“They came out to give me a break and let Jake (Blackwell) warn up a little,” Allen said.
Smiling, he added, “We didn’t need him.”
Instead, Blackwell will likely go against Silo for a state title Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be played at Shawnee High School. The Rebels knocked Oktaha out in last year’s semifinals and then beat them in the fall championship game. They come in at 29-0 with a 13-1 win over Cashion in the other semifinal, and counting the fall campaign, sport a 38-game win streak.
Two of those wins have been one-run wins over the Tigers.
“Our guys have played them a lot, and beat them in different places,” Rodden said. “Our guys are confident. What we do is good enough. It doesn’t have to be anything special.
(Silo coach Billy) Bowen does a good job there with his track record and all. We respect them, but we don’t fear them. And that’s our mindset going in.”
