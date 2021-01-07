FORT GIBSON — Harrison Field House was full of Tigers on Thursday night but in the end the gold and blue Tigers of Oktaha took better advantage of their fourth-quarter opportunities and scored a 57-50 win over the host Tigers of Fort Gibson in action at the Fort Gibson Festival.
The tourney was a substitution for the Bedouin Shrine Classic, which was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
After jumping out to a 12-3 early lead, Oktaha limited Fort Gibson to 3-of-16 shooting and owned an 18-10 advantage after the first quarter. The host Tigers outscored Oktaha 7-2 in the first three minutes of quarter number two to make it 20-17. After Oktaha countered with four straight points, Fort Gibson went on an 11-2 spree to end the first half up 28-26.
“We didn’t play well in the second quarter, had a better third quarter and were able to hang around and got a few breaks down the stretch,” said Oktaha head coach Dirk Walden.
Fort Gibson maintained a tenuous lead throughout most of the third quarter until Oktaha moved back up 39-38 with 3:40 to play in the quarter. The lead changed hands twice more before Oktaha ended up ahead 43-42 after the third quarter thanks in part to a couple of three-pointers by Preston Holmes.
The fourth quarter continued to be nip-and-tuck. Jaxon Blunt’s bucket with 4:54 to play gave Fort Gibson its last lead at 49-47. But Oktaha’s Ethan Frazier and Adam Johnson, who led all scorers with 23 points, rose to the occasion down the stretch leading a 10-1 run over the final four minutes to secure the victory.
“The kids played well and handled the pressure at the end and hit some layups and free throws, and we were able to escape with the win,” said Walden.
For Fort Gibson, it was a combination of poor shooting from the field in the final quarter (3-for-11) and just 1-of-5 from the free-throw line in the final stanza that spelled the difference.
“Sometimes things just don’t go your way,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “There were a lot of little things we didn’t do well. We didn’t hit the offensive boards very well and missed some open looks that could have been big late in the game. “
Frazier added 16 points for Oktaha (5-3), including a big 3-pointer with just over three minutes left that extended the Oktaha lead to four at the time.
Blunt was the leading scorer for Fort Gibson with 18 points and Seth Rowan added 13 before fouling out in the final minute. Fort Gibson (3-4) will finish up the festival tonight against another group of Tigers from Coweta at 8:30 p.m.
Girls: Fort Gibson 62, Oktaha 31
As usual the 4A No. 4 Lady Tigers used an intense defense to overcome so-so shooting in the first quarter (5-of-17) as they rolled out to a 20-7 advantage. To its credit, Oktaha cut the margin slightly in the second quarter and trailed just 22-13 at intermission.
But the red-and-white home standing Lady Tigers got things rolling in the second half as they scored 11 unanswered points out of the gate in the third quarter and took a commanding 33-13 lead.
“You know it stinks to get beat but they’re a really good team for a reason,” said Oktaha coach Kia Holmes. “But we did some good things as well. We were really cold in the second half shooting (8-of-26) and I think we could have made more of a game of it if we could have it a few more of those. Their defense just took its toll on us in that second half and we just ran out of gas.”
Fort Gibson (6-1) shot nearly 50 percent in the second half (14-of-29) and coach Chuck London was pretty well pleased with his team’s play.
“Oktaha did a great job of being patient and they were very physical in the paint and on the boards. I was proud of our defensive effort,” he said.
“Gracy (Shieldnight) played really well on defense and got her hands on a lot of deflections and made several steals. On offense we’re capable of scoring inside and outside, and tonight I thought we moved the ball well and shared the ball, but just didn’t shoot well in the first half.”
Lexie Foutch and Feather TwoShields shared high scoring honors for Fort Gibson with 12 points each while Shieldnight and Kynzi London each had nine points. Ava Scott was the leading scorer for Oktaha (2-5) with 11 points on the night.
Fort Gibson will host Coweta on Friday at 7 p.m. in the festival finale while the Oktaha teams will depart the festival and play at Kansas.
