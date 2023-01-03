OKTAHA — After a heated bench-clearing get-together between these teams here last year and with both teams coming in ranked, Tuesday’s contest between 2A No. 3 Oktaha and 3A No. 13 Keys had a highly charged atmosphere.
But after a close first quarter, the Cougars outscored Oktaha 28-5 over the next two quarters and coasted by the Tigers 50-24.
It was game where Keys looked sharper than Oktaha in just about every aspect as they used a quick passing game to maneuver for a lot of inside baskets while the Tigers never got into an offensive rhythm and forced a lot of shots, shooting just 28 percent (8-of-29) including just 3-of-18 from three-point land. The Cougars meanwhile were hot from the field hitting over 50 percent on 22-of-43.
Keys broke out of a 3-all tie early and took the early lead although the Tigers kept it close trailing 13-10 after the first quarter. But the Cougars outscored the Tigers 13-3 in the second quarter and 17-2 in the third quarter to put the game away for all intents and purposes.
“You have those nights sometimes when the ball just won’t go in the hole and we have to learn from it,” said Tiger coach Dirk Walden. “Give Keys a lot of credit. They’re as good a defensive team as we’ll see all year and they had a lot to do with our poor shooting.”
The Tigers did play without their team leader Maddox Edwards who is nursing a hamstring injury and Walden acknowledged that they missed his hard-nosed play.
“Maddox is the definition of toughness and that’s what this team needs. He’s tough, he’ll take a charge and he’s really the heart of our defense,” Walden said.
For the Cougars (6-1) the win was big for coach Greg Barnes.
“We played real well on defense and contested well and that’s how we play and on offense we hope we just get enough to get us over the hump,” said Barnes.
The Cougars were led by Trenton Nichols with 13 points while the best for the Tigers (8-1) was A.J. Fisher with nine points.
Girls: Oktaha 57, Keys 17
Brynna Rodden hit a 3-pointer to start the game and the 10th-ranked Lady Tigers never looked back. They led 19-0 after the first quarter and Keys didn’t get its first field goal of the game until the final two minutes of the half. Oktaha led at halftime 34-9.
“I felt like we played, not perfect, but pretty well and did what we had talked about in our game plan,” said Lady Tiger coach Kia Holmes. “About the only negative aspect of the game were some breakdowns on some new defenses that we’ve been working on and there were a couple of times we got lost on rotations, but otherwise I was pretty well pleased.”
The Lady Cougars (3-4) committed 25 turnovers in the game and shot just 12 percent (4-of-32) while the Lady Tigers (7-2) shot 36 percent though that figure was skewed by a 2-for-10 fourth quarter played by reserves.
Ava Scott was the leading scorer for Oktaha with 14 points and Rodden had 11. Bailey Davis and Ashlyn Radomski were the leading scorers for the Lady Cougars with seven points each.
