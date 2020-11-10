Oktaha grad Dean Austin connected for 41 points and Bacone won its first game of the year Tuesday with a 95-69 decision against Southwestern Adventist (Texas).
Austin was 16-of-29 from the floor and 7-of-12 from 3-point range. He also had nine rebounds and three assists.
Jacoby Durant had 16 and Damontze Davis 14 to make three in double figures for Bacone (1-4), which will be back on the court Friday at Central Methodist (Mo.).
