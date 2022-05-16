TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State's Blake Freeman and Brayden Rodden earned 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team honors, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Both student-athletes are All-MIAA First Team selections for the RiverHawks and will advance to the Academic All-America ballot, with the winners being announced in June.
Freeman led NSU at the plate, batting .416 on the year with 89 hits, the most in a season as members of the NCAA. He is also the program's all-time career hits leader and holds the single-season mark for steals.
Rodden has started at catcher in 38 games this season for the RiverHawks, batting .338 with 14 doubles and ten home runs. He is second on the NSU roster with 23 multi-hit games.
Members of the all-district squad must be a key starter or reserve that has participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games with a 3.30 cumulative grade point average.
Freeman and Rodden will be back in action on Thursday for NSU's first-ever appearance in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The RiverHawks will face Henderson State at 2 p.m. in Magnolia, Ark.
