Oktaha’s Bren Dunlap finished where he started.
His round of 72 on Tuesday’s final round of the Class 2A championship matched his first of two rounds on Monday and it helped him to a third-place finish, an 8-over 218, at the Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City. He was eight shots behind Crescent’s Dominic Stevens, who coasted home after consecutive 65s, finishing with a 70.
Conner Cryer of Tipton shot 71 and was four back in second.
Dunlap was playing as the lone Oktaha representative. Walters won the team title, shooting a 949. Cashion finished second with a 986.
6A state
The third and final round at Forest Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow was canceled by rain.
Muskogee’s Mesa Falleur had to settle for the fourth-place finish he had after 36 holes Monday. He shot a 74 and 70 and at even par was four back of Owasso’s Ben Stoller entering Tuesday, where he had made the turn still at even and was facing a 20-foot birdie at the 10th green when play was stopped.
The other Rougher playing as an individual — Muskogee did not qualify as a team — was Logan Ridley. The sophomore shot 86 and 88 on Monday for a 174 total.
Edmond North won the team title at 593, 14 shots ahead of second-place Jenks.
4A state
Gauge Merz shot a 97, same as his opening round, and his 286 was the top area golfer in the 4A tourney at Winter Creek Golf Club in Blanchard.
Merz and Wagoner teammate Justin Carter were the only area golfers in the event. Carter shot 106 and finished with an even 300.
Cascia Hall won with a 908. Elk City was second at 927, led by individual champion Tres Hill, who shot a 71 and finished at 207.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.