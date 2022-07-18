Oktaha grad Brock Rodden was selected in the 10th round of the MLB draft Monday by the Oakland A's.
Rodden, a two-time All-Phoenix MVP during his high school years, was drafted out of Wichita State, where he played second base.
He was American Athletic Conference Newcomer Position Player of the Year and Second Team All-Central Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.
He led the Shockers in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.653) in his first season this spring.
According to a report by Kansas.com, Rodden stands to make around $151,000 for his draft slot, but he could return for a final season and significantly improve his draft position.
