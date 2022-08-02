Oktaha ex Brock Rodden’s major league dream has been put on the shelf for another year.
On Monday the second baseman turned down a six-figure contract to return to Wichita State. He was selected in the 10th round of the MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics.
The deal was close to the slot value of the pick, $151,300. He’ll be eligible to enter the draft next season as well.
“I’ve bet on myself for a long time and I’m planning on betting on myself again and getting the job done,” Rodden told The Wichita Eagle on Monday. “I know what I’m worth. We didn’t come to an agreement with the Oakland A’s. In the end, it came down to I know my worth and we didn’t see eye-to-eye on that.”
A transfer from Seminole Junior College, Rodden in his first season with the Shockers led the team in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.653) to earn American Athletic Conference Newcomer Position Player of the Year honors.
Rodden was the All-Phoenix MVP in 2018 and 2019, when he also pitched. He hit over .400 in four consecutive seasons, fall and spring, for the Tigers.
Kevin Rodden is Oktaha’s head coach and Brock’s father.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.