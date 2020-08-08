Dalton Clay of Oktaha moved up from fourth to start and beat out Jared Russell of Wagoner in the URA Modified main Friday at Outlaw Motor Speedway.
Clay was second to Russell in the second heat race. Roy Long of Stilwell, winner of heat one, wound up ninth. Third overall went to Patrick Goodnight of Fort Gibson.
Michael Hornback of Muskogee was the B-Mod winner, beating out Cody King of Fanshawe and Leroy Cook of Tulsa in the top three. Heat winner and top qualifier Logan Ellis of Wagoner was fourth. Cook won the other heat race.
Luke Leatherman of Muskogee was a winner in Factory Stocks in a seven-man field, edging out Andy Morris of Fort Gibson. Billly Wheeler of Muldrow edged Leatherman in the heat race. Wheeler wound up fifth.
Wesley Bourne came up from the 10th spot and won the Factory Stock race. The Cameron driver beat out Andrew Bohanan of Stigler and Mike Wiseman of Muskogee, the 1-2-3 order of finish. Bohanon won his heat race, Aaron Halpain of Hulbert the other. Halpain slipped to 15th.
Racing resumes next Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Full results, with place, car number and start place in brackets:
USRA B-Mods
A Feature 1: 1. 25*-Michael Hornback[6]; 2. 510-Cody King[7]; 3. 501-Leroy Cook Jr[2]; 4. 118-Logan Ellis[1]; 5. 55-Kyle Slader[10]; 6. 22-Dalton Ragsdale[8]; 7. 2-Daniel Tarkington[9]; 8. 42-Chris Pearce[19]; 9. 14-Brennon Lacy[5]; 10. 16-Billy Arnold[16]; 11. 13-Mike Duvall[13]; 12. 43-Gene Pearce[15]; 13. 17-Dale Drieth[11]; 14. 84-Caden Ellis[3]; 15. 77-Dustin Leatherman[12]; 16. 19-Cole Carpenter[4]; 17. 5S-Colton Skiles[18]; 18. 24H-Kenny Hulse[17]; 19. 71-Jay Rierson[14]
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 118-Logan Ellis[1]; 2. 84-Caden Ellis[4]; 3. 510-Cody King[8]; 4. 19-Cole Carpenter[5]; 5. 2-Daniel Tarkington[9]; 6. 17-Dale Drieth[3]; 7. 13-Mike Duvall[7]; 8. 43-Gene Pearce[2]; 9. 24H-Kenny Hulse[10]; 10. 42-Chris Pearce[6]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 501-Leroy Cook Jr[2]; 2. 14-Brennon Lacy[5]; 3. 25*-Michael Hornback[7]; 4. 55-Kyle Slader[9]; 5. 22-Dalton Ragsdale[8]; 6. 77-Dustin Leatherman[6]; 7. 71-Jay Rierson[3]; 8. 16-Billy Arnold[4]; 9. 5S-Colton Skiles[1]
USRA Modifieds
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5*-Dalton Clay[4]; 2. 4R-Jared Russell[2]; 3. 2-Patrick Goodnight[7]; 4. 73-Jay Arnold[6]; 5. 27M-Dan Morris[3]; 6. T13-Tyler Chambers[5]; 7. 17JR-Drake Long[9]; 8. 95-Devin Beach[11]; 9. 17-Roy Long[1]; 10. (DNS) B38-Travis Wilson; 11. (DNS) 07-Brandon Jessen
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Roy Long[5]; 2. 27M-Dan Morris[1]; 3. T13-Tyler Chambers[4]; 4. 07-Brandon Jessen[2]; 5. 17JR-Drake Long[3]; 6. 95-Devin Beach[6]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4R-Jared Russell[1]; 2. 5*-Dalton Clay[2]; 3. 73-Jay Arnold[3]; 4. 2-Patrick Goodnight[5]; 5. B38-Travis Wilson[4]
Factory Stocks
A Feature 1: 1. 5-Wesley Bourne[10]; 2. 51-Andrew Bohanan[9]; 3. DT1-Mike Wiseman[3]; 4. 21C-Rodney Cantrell[7]; 5. 42-Levi Sullins[11]; 6. 8R-James Waltman[18]; 7. 54-Jason Metcalf[12]; 8. 18-Kyler Mackey[16]; 9. 25-Mike Moschak[8]; 10. 7-Brandon Hogard[4]; 11. 11W-Graci Williams[2]; 12. 2J-Justin Chambers[19]; 13. 44-Steve Jennings[17]; 14. 15-JEFFERY DANIELS[14]; 15. 9H-Aaron Halpain[6]; 16. 1B-Blake Byrd[1]; 17. 9G-Caleb Gibson[5]; 18. 58-James Watson[13]; 19. 9-Tristan Wilson[23]; 20. UFO-Jason Sperry[22]; 21. 82-Richard Marrow[15]; 22. (DNS) 60-Tim Walsh; 23. (DNS) 112-Juan Diaz
Heat 1: 1. 51-Andrew Bohanan[10]; 2. 5-Wesley Bourne[11]; 3. DT1-Mike Wiseman[5]; 4. 21C-Rodney Cantrell[9]; 5. 9G-Caleb Gibson[8]; 6. 42-Levi Sullins[3]; 7. 58-James Watson[7]; 8. 82-Richard Marrow[1]; 9. 44-Steve Jennings[6]; 10. 2J-Justin Chambers[12]; 11. (DNF) 60-Tim Walsh[4]; 12. (DNF) 9-Tristan Wilson[2]
Heat 2: 1. 9H-Aaron Halpain[8]; 2. 1B-Blake Byrd[2]; 3. 11W-Graci Williams[3]; 4. 7-Brandon Hogard[5]; 5. 25-Mike Moschak[9]; 6. 54-Jason Metcalf[7]; 7. 15-JEFFERY DANIELS[11]; 8. 18-Kyler Mackey[1]; 9. 8R-James Waltman[6]; 10. 112-Juan Diaz[4]; 11. UFO-Jason Sperry[10]
Super Stocks
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 64-Luke Leatherman[4]; 2. 127-Andy Morris[5]; 3. 55-Chuck Bumgarner[6]; 4. 22-Daniel Mullins[7]; 5. 104-Billy Wheeler[3]; 6. 24-Toby Lindell[2]; 7. 64C-Todd Cumbey[1]
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 104-Billy Wheeler[4]; 2. 64-Luke Leatherman[7]; 3. 127-Andy Morris[8]; 4. 24-Toby Lindell[3]; 5. 64C-Todd Cumbey[1]; 6. 55-Chuck Bumgarner[6]; 7. 22-Daniel Mullins[5]; 8. (DNF) 75M-Randy Moses II[2]
