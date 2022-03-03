Oktaha coach Kia Holmes wasn’t thrilled, but put the Lady Tigers’ 43-30 win over Panama in the Class 2A Area III consolation quarterfinal round in its perspective.
Her team survived, and advanced.
“We were really flat offensively, missing too many layups and free throws, then got ourselves into some serious foul trouble,” she said. “I know they expected me to go in after the game and chew on them, but I just told them at this point it didn’t matter, it was ugly, we’re not going to worry about and and we’re going to move on.”
And move on they will, at 17-7 and against Morrison, who eliminated Hartshorne 53-39, at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Instead of playing at Dale as they did Thursday, the tournament moves to Seminole for the final two rounds Friday and Saturday.
Oktaha led 31-18 at the half, but Rylee Walters, Gracie Harjo and Bekah Bunch all sat substantial portions of the third quarter and the the Lady Tigers scored just four points in the third and still led 35-23.
Walters and Brynna Rodden each led Oktaha with 11 points.
The winner of Friday’s game will take on the loser of Howe and Silo in the area championship game, also to be played Friday. Howe snapped Oktaha’s five-game winning streak on Tuesday in the regional finals round.
