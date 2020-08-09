Muskogee and Oktaha were scheduled to open the fastpitch season Monday at Oktaha.
Count that game as lost to COVID-19.
One of Oktaha's softball players has tested positive for the virus, Oktaha coach Kia Holmes said Sunday.
The test was learned Saturday, Holmes said. Oktaha scrimmaged two teams that aren't in the Phoenix area on Thursday and she said those teams were notified.
In addition, an Oktaha baseball player tested positive, meaning that Oktaha fall baseball and fastpitch is shut down until Aug. 20 when both schedules will resume. Oktaha baseball had an opener scheduled Monday against Wright City.
"We're 14 days from when they tested, not from when they found out," said superintendent Jerry Needham.
Needham said he talked to the mother of the softball player.
“The girl who tested positive was not asymptomatic,” he said. “There weren’t severe symptoms but there were enough symptoms that the mom wanted her tested.”
Needham said the players and coaches will be asked to quarantine. Oktaha had softball games with two teams Thursday. Oktaha baseball scrimmaged Crowder. Needham said he was also going to notify teams that played in Oktaha’s summer league that they had a girl test positive.
Needham is also the area board representative to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, which has its regular meeting Wednesday.
“My hope of a quote-unquote any sense of a normal school year is not very good,” he said.
As for Muskogee, which also had a game with Sequoyah this week cancelled earlier when Sequoyah essentially canceled its fall sports seasons, the Roughers will not play until a home doubleheader Saturday against Ponca City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.