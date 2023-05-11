Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 10:57 pm
Cashion vs. Oktaha will play their quarterfinal game at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Seminole State College. The Dale/Amber vs. Oktaha-Cashion semifinal will be at 6:30 p.m.
