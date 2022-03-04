Down by as many as 12 in the second half, Oktaha’s Lady Tigers rallied for a 53-48 win over Morrison in the Class 2A Area III consolation semifinals Friday at Seminole High School.
Oktaha (18-7) trailed 43-36 going to the fourth and held Morrison (13-14) to one field goal and four points in the fourth.
Balanced scoring by Oktaha did it offensively to the tune of 17 points. Seven of those game from Brynna Rodden, who had a 3, regulation 2 and two free throws.
She had two points going into the fourth.
“We dug down in the fourth quarter and found a way,” said Oktaha coach Kia Holmes. “Our team defense picked up. As mad as I was for three quarters, the fourth quarter changed all that.”
Rylee Walters had 16 points to lead the team. Ava Scott had 14. Bekah Bunch had 10.
It was the second win in the postseason against Morrison, the other being 48-36 in the regional semifinals.
“They did the same thing they did defensively with their 2-3 zone,” Holmes said. “I kind of expected them to do something different but they didn’t. The difference was we didn’t hit shots early, and they had some role players who hit some shots that we weren’t looking for.”
Oktaha will have to beat either Silo or Howe from Friday’s area championship game. Howe beat Oktaha in the regional finals Tuesday.
