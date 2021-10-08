Top-seed Oktaha exploded with a seven-run fourth inning and it looked like the Tigers were cruising toward Saturday’s Class A fall baseball state championship.
Ninety feet from a run-rule win in the fifth, that became even clearer. But roads have potholes.
The Tigers hit some, and had to hold on in what became an unnerving 13-9 win over Canute in the Class A fall baseball state semifinals at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City on Friday.
Oktaha will advanced to play the Dale-Silo winner at 3 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown OKC. The Tigers (33-3) will be going for their third fall state title and first since 2017.
The Tigers were within 90 feet of a run-rule win after Dylan Walden doubled then moved to third on a wild pitch, all with no outs. They weren’t able to close it, and perhaps it gave the Trojans (25-5) a shot of momentum.
Dru Shaffes led off the sixth with a solo home run and four batters later, still with no outs and at the top of the order, Colt Randall’s grand slam made it 11-7. Kasen Legrand grounded out, but after a walk, Dalton Williams cut it to a two-run game with a home run to left, all off Tyler Allen.
“Those top four guys in their order are about as good as they get” said Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden. “We tried to pitch them a little bit in reverse. Tyler kind of ran out of gas and left the ball up in the zone and they made him pay for it. And the thing is, you couldn’t rest in a game like this, not with the wind blowing cross out to left. Anything up was going to go.”
Jakob Blackwell, who was in line to start in the championship game, came on and got the final two outs of the inning.
Darren Ledford took back the momentum for the Tigers.
After Allen singled with one out in the bottom of the Oktaha sixth, Ledford’s second home run of the game, this one into the wind to right, made it 13-9.
“Just keeping my eye on the prize,” he said. “They got that seven on us. We needed to get the team back where it needed to be.”
Blackwell retired the bottom three in the Trophans order in the seventh, needing in all just 20 pitches to do his job, well under the limit to avoid a day’s rest.
“It worked out. He hadn’t pitched since last Thursday and probably needed a tune-up,” said Rodden. “He’ll be ready to roll Saturday.”
Two errors in the first by Oktaha shortstop Gabe Hamilton around a single by Legrand set up a fielder’s choice groundout by Colby Maddox to give Canute a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
The Tigers would go in order in the bottom of the first. That wouldn’t happen again.
Hamilton returned some of that fielding karma with a grounder at Maddox at short after Ledford, who singled with one out, stole second. Brody Surmont then launched a two-run home run to left, and it was a 3-1 Oktaha edge.
Kyron Whinery’s single in the third got Canute within one. The Tigers would again answer as Hunter Dearman doubled with one out in the bottom of the third and stole third before Allen’s sacrifice fly made it a two-run game again.
They wouldn’t look back. Well, almost.
Mason Ledford’s two-out double in the fourth made it 6-2 and chased Canute starter Randall from the mound. Lane Greteman came on and after a walk to Maddox Edwards, Dearman doubled in Ledford, then Allen — he of the walk-off winner on Thursday — delivered a another shot over the left field wall.
Darren Ledford joined the party when his shot to right center made it back-to-back jacks and an 11-2 game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.