Oktaha’s determined to atone for a near-miss of the Class 2A state tournament this season.
Consider the Lady Tigers off and running.
Ava Scott poured in 10 of her game-high 24 points as Oktaha raced to a 23-2 first-quarter lead and never looked back, beating Haskell 74-33 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Scott, a junior, did all her field goal shooting inside the arc. The Lady Tigers, who can go long range, didn’t need to, with just one 3-pointer on the night.
“I didn’t realize that, even though we shot some,” Oktaha coach Kia Holmes said. “We were up-tempo, that’s what we do, and we did well with it, but we’re also a team that should hit those long-range shots.
“It’s both our first games and Haskell as we know from softball, they’re athletic, most of those kids are out and I think they’ll be a team to be reckoned with.”
Ryleigh Bacon had 12 points. Scott was 4-of-5 from the line and Bacon 4-of-6.
Also in double figures for Oktaha, Gracie Harjo with 11.
Oktaha led 43-15 at the half and 57-27 going to the fourth.
For Haskell, Riley Westmoreland led with 9 points. Saylor Brown had 8, including 4-of-4 from the line.
Boys: Oktaha 59, Haskell 30
A.J. Fisher led Oktaha and all scorers with 27 points and was particularly effective at the free-throw line, going 11-of-14.
“He was pretty efficient from the field and the line,” said Oktaha coach Dirk Walden of the senior. “I’m hoping this will be a sign of the future for him.”
Fisher was 6-of-6 from the line in the first quarter.
Alfred Taylor had 10 points in his first start while Hunter Dearman and Preston Holmes each added nine. The Tigers built a 20-7 lead in the opening quarter and finished in similar style, outscoring Haskell 18-7 in the final eight minutes.
“Really pleased with Alfred in that situation for the first time and he was strong on the boards,” Walden said.
Brannon Westmoreland had 12 points to lead the Haymakers but Oktaha held him to one free throw in the first quarter.
For Haskell, it was William Bencoma’s debut as head coach.
