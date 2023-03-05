SEMINOLE---It was like reliving the past Saturday night at Seminole High School as the Howe Lady Lions rained 3-pointers down on the Oktaha Lady Tigers and ended their run for a spot in the state tournament with a 72-66 win in the Class 2A Area II area tournament.
It was similar to the last meeting between these teams last week in the regionals when Howe was hot from the outside in the first half and eked out a 59-58 win. Overall, it was the fourth meeting between these two top 10 ranked teams this season with Howe taking three of the four.
“I’m glad we got to play the second half tonight because if the game had ended at halftime I wouldn’t have been very happy about our play.” said Oktaha coach Kia Holmes. “We recovered in the second half, but they had seven different girls hit 3s and I don’t care who you are that’s hard to defend and then with their big girls inside it’s tough. I’m super proud of my girls but if Howe shoots like that the rest of the way they’re going to be hard to beat.”
The game was tied at 27-all late in the first half when Howe went on a 10-2 run including treys by Gracie Lute and Slatey Jo Free to lead at the break 37-29 – almost identical the to the margin at the break in last week’s game. Howe opened the lead up to 12 points in the third quarter before the Lady Tigers surged on a 9-1 run to get to within four at 46-42. But Howe closed out the quarter by outscoring Oktaha 7-4 to maintain a seven-point lead.
Howe hung on to the lead through the fourth quarter though the Lady Tigers cut the deficit to four with 4:24 to play. But a basket by Lute and a trey by Abby Huie again made it a nine-point Lion lead with 3:15 left. Oktaha made one more run using the 3-pointer themselves on buckets by Brynna Rodden and Ava Scott to make it 68-64 with 1:08 to play. But, as in last week’s meeting, the teams exchanged turnovers late and Howe was able to stave off the Lady Tigers at the free-throw line for the win.
Scott was the leading scorer for Oktaha with 20 points while Bekha Bunch, playing her final game as an Oktaha Tiger, had 13 points, Ryleigh Bacon had 12 and Rodden added 10 as Oktaha finished the year with a mark of 23-6 with three of those six losses coming to Howe.
“We only graduate one and Howe has four starters that are seniors, so we’ll be back better than ever next year,” said Holmes.
BOYS: WISTER 52 OKTAHA 47
Despite an off-night shooting, the Oktaha boys found ways to stay in the game but discovered that fighting your way back all the way in the consolation bracket was just too much as they finished ranked sixth in the state with a mark of 22-9.
After losing their opening game in regionals, the Tigers won four straight to stay in the hunt for a spot at state, but the Wildcats used the play of their two 6-5 inside players CJ Halford and Cole Vaughn to get key rebounds down the stretch.
“Our effort was so good, but we just didn’t shoot the ball well,” said a disheartened Tiger head coach Dirk Walden. “It’s hard to play three really tough games like that in a row but hats off to Wister they hit really big shots down the stretch.”
After owning a two-point lead after the first quarter, the game was tied three times before Wister was able to grab the lead and led 29-25 at halftime. That four-point lead held up through the third quarter, but the Tigers surged out on an 11-1 run to open the fourth quarter sparked by five points from Hunter Dearman to lead 45-39 with 3:33 left in the game.
But Wister got back-to-back treys from Halford and Wyatt Peterson to tie the game again and, more importantly, swing the momentum back to the Wildcats. Wister (22-6) regained the lead on a pair of baskets and led by four with 1:40 to play. But the only points the Tigers could manage in the last three minutes was a pair of free throws by Preston Holmes while Howe was able to close things out from the charity stripe.
Dearman was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 16 points, while Holmes and Grant Edwards had 11 points each. Halford was the leading scorer for Wister with 21 points.
