Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 10:37 pm
Oktaha’s Class 2A state tournament game against Cashion has been postponed because of inclement weather.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association will post on its website (ossaa.com) when the game be played and the start time.
