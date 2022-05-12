Latta got a punch in on Oktaha in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday.
It just made Maddox Edwards mad.
On top of a fever, he was steaming.
Edwards and the Tigers responded with a flurry that carried them into Friday’s semifinals. Four different Oktaha batters had two hits and Oktaha moved past Latta 9-3 at Oklahoma City’s Dolese Park and into Friday’s 1:30 p.m. matchup against Dale.
While Tucker Christian, Dylan Walden, Kipton Christian and Hunter Dearman all had two hits, all but Dearman had two RBIs. Maddox Edwards picked up a pair with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth just after giving up a two-run home run to Hunter Price that gave Latta (18-9) a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth.
Edwards had just dodged trouble in the third when third baseman Tyler Allen turned a double play after back-to-back singles from Tucker Abney and Carson Abbott. Kale Williams doubled off him to set Price up.
“We had talked about not throwing him but he just gutted through it,” said Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden. “The kid is a competitor and he turned it up a notch when we needed him to.”
After Edwards retaliated to regain the lead, a four-run fifth, all coming with no one out, was the clincher for Oktaha (29-7).
Tyler Allen drew a leadoff walk. Mason Ledford’s grounder was mishandled by Latta shortstop Landon Wolfe. Dearman then lashed a single to left to load the bases for Tucker Christian, whose two-run double made it 5-3, scoring Allen and Ledford.
Up came Walden, who again attacked the left side on a two-run single, bringing him Dearman and courtesy-runner Kannon Robinson.
Oktaha increased the lead to its final count when with two out in the sixth, Kipton Christian singled home Hayden Casey and Hunter Dearman.
Gabe Hamilton led off the first with a double to left. Edwards bunted him to third and Darren Ledford’s fly ball to left brought him home.
Edwards struck out seven in a distance-going effort, scattering nine hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.