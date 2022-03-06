Ava Scott had 16 second-half points and Rylee Walters 10, but Oktaha’s second-half comeback fell short in the Class 2A Area III consolation championship game, losing 58-52 to Silo at Seminole High School on Saturday night.
The two schools gave a hotly contested basketball contest as they’ve done the past fall and spring in baseball. Silo won those, in the spring quarterfinals and fall finals.
This time, just one is headed for state.
“Girls played their guts out,” said Oktaha coach Kia Holmes. “We got off to a slow start, down 12 at halftime, but fought our way back,”
Scott had 22 points on the night, Walters 17.
Oktaha tied it at 43 early in the fourth. But Shaylin Midgley had three baskets, seven points in all including a big 3-pointer, and led all scorers with 24 points.
The Lady Tigers, who were looking for their first state trip since 2012, end their season at 18-8. Spiro moves to at 22-8.
