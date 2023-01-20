FORT GIBSON – Fort Gibson Tigers sophomore Cooper Crawley said it best.
“We had no business playing with those guys, we had nothing to lose tonight.”
All Crawley and company did was knock off the Class 5A No.3 Tulsa Hale Rangers 67-61 Thursday night in the first round of the 49th Old Fort Classic at John Harrison Field House, with smart play and bring a enormous amount of intensity to the court.
The Tigers will play Cushing tonight at 7:50 p.m. in one semifinal.
“They’re obviously a good team, but we have played a lot of good teams this year. We have a brutal schedule and we have started to figure out what we need to do,” said Tiger coach Todd Dickerson. “We got lucky a little with some shots, but I’d rather be lucky than good.”
With the Rangers up 40-38 with 2:30 left in the third quarter, Crawley, waiting in the left wing popped his second 3-pointer in 60-seconds to give the Tigers first lead since the opening bucket at 41-40.
Blane Scott and Gannon Sherl both took over with short jumpers to spur a 12-2 FGHS run to end the quarter, outscoring the Rangers 27-14 in the third.
“It finally felt like I had my feet under me tonight,” said Scott. “As a team, we felt more comfortable tonight, we were clicking much better.”
Crawley kept the Tigers out front with five more points in the fourth, pushing their lead to as much as 59-48 after senior Hunter Branch nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner.
“That’s my job, it so make shots, I’m a shooter,” said Crawley. “I had to make up for my play at Catoosa the other night and once I got that first one to fall I knew the others would.”
Once the Tigers got out in front it was ball control and breaking the press for the victory.
Another coming off the bench, Cooper Wicks finished with nine points and nine rebounds, while Scott had 20 points and Crawley with 16. Sherl pulled down nine rebounds of his own on the night to go with his eight points.
“The defensive stops, the good passing it was everyone contributing tonight,” said Scott.
Kabron Lewis had a game-high 22 points for Hale (13-2).
Girls: Fort Gibson 81, Cushing 20
It all started when Fort Gibson Lady Tiger Addy Whiteley taking the opening tip-off for an easy open layup, then nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key 60-seconds later for a quick 5-0 Lady Tiger lead, then as if methodically, it all fell into place.
Ending the opening quarter on a 19-9 lead, Fort Gibson used a smothering defense and clutch shooting to blow into the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. tonight against Stilwell.
Whiteley posted 14 points on the night with a trio of steals then for the inside game it was sophomore Laynee Stanley with a game-high 18 points to go with an impressive 16 rebounds. A majority were offensive rebounds, leading to FGHS having 34 shots on goal in the first half, compared to just 10 by Cushing.
“We weren’t on fire shooting the ball tonight but we rebounded well and put up a lot of shots,” said Lady Tiger coach Scott Lowe, his team now 8-5. “We knew Cushing was down a bit and we respect that but we got to work on some things and get our reserves some time in there.” “And I thought our girls off the bench played really well tonight.”
As the reserves marched in, Whiteley and Stanley both left early into the third period with the game comfortably out of reach at 51-12 with 4:50 left.
FGHS forced Cushing (2-11) into 30 turnovers.
“I thought Stephanie (Hickman) did a great job on their point guard, then Addy (Bracken) came in and did well handling their point,” said Lowe.
“Addy (Whiteley) got us started with her layup and three to start the game and that kind of sparked us,” said Stanley. “We rebounded well tonight and I think that’s what won the game for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.