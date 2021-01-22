Fort Gibson bounced back after Thursday’s first-round loss to Hulbert, beating Tulsa Hale 58-39. Hale led 15-10 after one quarter but Grant Edwards got the Tigers up on a 3 to make it 16-13, then to the lead for good on a putback with 4:30 to go in the first half, making it 21-19.
Jaxon Blunt led the Tigers (7-6) in scoring with 16 points after just two in the first quarter. Edwards was next with 14. The Tigers were playing without Jaiden Graves, who hurt an ankle against Hulbert and will miss Saturday’s fifth-place game as well. The Tigers get Oklahoma Union, a 58-27 winner over the replacement Stilwell JV.
Hilldale girls beat Fort Gibson’s JV 55-20 in another consolation bracket game. Skye Been had 22 points and Madi Folsom 14. The Lady Hornets (7-6) led 33-3 at the half and 51-4 in the third before the bench was empties. Stephanie Hickman had 8 for the FGHS JV. Hilldale will play Tulsa Memorial, a 55-25 winner over Tulsa Hale, for fifth place on Saturday, while Fort Gibson will play Hale for seventh.
