FORT GIBSON -- With leading scorer Ty O’Neal back after testing negative yesterday to fulfill his release of COVID-19 protocol, and considering the way his teammates had played the last two games without him, things looked good for Hilldale going into the Old Fort Classic finals Saturday for the second time in three seasons.
When they got up 11-2 out of the gate, that look got some clarity.
But then Rylan Nail, whose monster double-double (16 points, 19 rebounds) got the Hornets into the finals on Friday in the win against Inola, picked up his third foul and went to the bench.
Kendal Daniels saw the opening and blew through it for the Beggs Golden Demons, ranked No. 7 in 3A and 9-2 overall after the 66-54 victory.
Daniels, a 6-foot-4 Texas A&M football signee at safety, shows up pretty good on the hardwoods as well as the turf. He turned three of his own steals on the defensive end into layups in the first half as Beggs led at the half 37-30.
But Hilldale (7-4) wasn’t done.
Evan Smith’s pull-up jumper in the lane got the Hornets as close as they’d get in the second half at 41-40 with 4:38 to go in the third. Daniels hit a 3 off the wing, then capitalized on Jameson Ross’s steal with a slam. Beggs’ post guy, Kaden Stanton, scored off a layup underneath the basket off a corner pass to end a 7-0 run, making it a 48-40 Demons’ advantage.
Another 7-0 run followed Smith’s 3 with 7:05 to play that got the scoring going in the fourth. Five of those points from Kam Whiteley, who finished with 12 points.
But Daniels, with 21 points and 17 rebounds, and Gaines, with 14 points and 12 boards, were the major catalysts.
“We played (5A powerhouse Tulsa) Memorial (in December) and they’ve got some pretty good athletes, but (Daniels), he can go from standing still to flat out getting it really quick and he’s definitely a good one,” Hilldale coach Scott Hensley said.
Nail’s foul issues didn’t help with him, but Hensley had few options down low.
“Logan (Harper) has been hurt now for a couple of weeks and we really didn’t have anyone to sub in for Rylan,” Hensley said. “He’s been so important to us and he’s gotten better in this tournament.”
So much so that he was named to the all-tournament team with Smith, who led the Hornets with 18 points.
O’Neal had 13. Brayson Lawson, coming off a pair of 28-point games, was held to 9 and Nail finished with 8.
Daniels got MVP honors and was joined by Gaines, Hulbert’s Ethan Chuculate and Fort Gibson’s Jaxon Blunt.
