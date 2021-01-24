FORT GIBSON — They once ruled this event with an iron scepter, but after 13 consecutive Old Fort Classic titles, Fort Gibson has now lost two of the last four.
The dynasty isn’t dead, but the 4A No. 5 Lady Tigers took a dent to the armor from the 3A No. 1 Roland Rangers, losing 48-45 despite almost capitalizing on a frantic fourth-quarter comeback Saturday night at Harrison Field House.
Roland (11-0), which jumped out to a 12-0 lead, had its biggest lead at 18 with just over four minutes to play, 46-28.
The Lady Tigers got it down to 46-38 on two big plays by Feather Two Shields, a 3 off the wing and then a steal and layup off her own fast break into a time out with 2:20 to play.
Two Shields replaced Jordan Gann, who went to the bench with 15 points in the fourth as Fort Gibson went to its press to increase the tempo.
Kynzi London hit a pair then after a turnover, Jenna Whitely hit a 3 and it stood at 46-45 with 47.7 left going into a timeout.
Kyla Abdullah, one of two Lady Rangers who played the fourth quarter with four fouls, hit a pair off free tPerrhrows after being fouled by Whiteley with 38.3 seconds left. At the other end London missed a 3 with :22 left, Jaiden Conaway rebounded, and Roland took a timeout with :19 left.
Makya Perryman, guarded tightly by Reese Webb in the backcourt after getting the inbounds, was whistled for traveling. London, appearing to look for a place to spot up for a 3, was picked by Conaway, who drew the foul, going to the line with 3.2 left. She missed both, but Gracy Shieldnight’s 3 from a few feet inside midcourt was off the glass at the buzzer.
“It’s disappointing we had the slow start in both halves but to battle back like we did, I couldn’t be prouder and that was my message to the girls,” said Fort Gibson coach Chuck London.
Down a dozen to zip struggling against Roland’s man to man defense, Gann’s basket off a spin move in the paint got Fort Gibson on the board with 1:03 left in the first quarter. Gann got on a surge and the Lady Tigers got within one, 19-18 on her free throws at the 1:30 mark of the half, but Roland’s Lili Vega inside and Rachael Watie on a 3 got the momentum back and it stood 24-20 at the half.
Gann finished the half with 11 points. She wound up with 14.
The last time the Lady Tigers lost this event, finishing third after losing in the semifinals in 2018, they went on to win state in London’s first season at the helm. He thinks this one could do that, but it’s still adjusting to new personnel — Gann, who transferred from the shutdown Sequoyah program, and the return of Webb from an offseason knee injury, and the right mix in the right situations.
“Look we’ve got a chance to be a really nice team and we want to be playing our best in the playoffs. We’re not there now. We’re still trying to figure us out, but something that wasn’t revealed, but was displayed, was our heart and fight,” he said.
London was next for Fort Gibson with 9. Watie led all scorers and was named Most Valuable Player on the All-Tournament team. Joining her was Abdullah, who had 13 points, along with Gann, London and Whiteley, as well as Kylee Day of Inola.
