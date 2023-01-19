FORT GIBSON — Okay coach Chad Clark was a little concerned about too many As separating him and his first-round opponent in the 49th annual Old Fort Classic on Thursday afternoon.
His Class A No. 5 Mustangs showed that concern to be unwarranted, as they rolled to a 52-38 win over a 4A No. 17 Inola Longhorns team in a contest that wasn’t that close.
Diezel Davis, the 2021-22 All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year, hit his second 3-pointer of the fourth quarter to put his team up 52-30 in the final couple minutes before wholesale lineup changes helped the Longhorns finish on an 8-0 run.
“I didn’t have a good feeling coming in,” said Clark, his team now 14-1. “We’ve talked about being undersized before but it’s been against 2A and 3A teams. Well this one was a 4A team and they had really good size, and we knew we were going to be bullied. So our goal was to come out and not be, and I think our rebounding helped us do that.”
Davis agreed.
They’re big,” he said/ “We just had to block out. And I had a lot of confidence though, and really, no worries about whether we could,” he said outside the locker room. “I think my guys are in there loving it right now and I want to get in on that.”
And, hear a confession from his coach.
“I wasn’t sure how it would play out today,” Clark said. “When you’re young, and we still are, you don’t have 100 percent confidence all the time. But I told them y’all proved me wrong big-time.”
Okay was up 9-2 on a Tito Ramos first-quarter basket and that advantage would swell to 16-5 on a possession that saw the Mustangs take six shots before Ashton Walters finished the possession hitting a 3 with 5:04 until halftime.
The Longhorns (9-4) struggled offensively all game, mostly on one-shot opportunities and plagued by sloppy ball-handling. They had nine turnovers in the first half and were out-rebounded on their end 9-3 in the half that ended with another 3 by Walters at the buzzer to make it a 26-12 game.
“We thought we would have to zone them, which is something we worked on all week and it still might have worked had we used it, but we thought we’d have to because of their size,” Clark said. “But we started out man (to-man) because it’s what we normally do. Yet it seemed to work so we stayed in it.”
Chase Clark had 14 points. Davis had 13 and Bryson Parnell and Walters each had nine points. Jackson Welch, a 6-foot-6 junior, had 11 points to lead Inola.
The Mustangs will take on another 4A squad in Stilwell, a 54-47 winner over Lincoln Christian, in Friday’s semifinal round.
In girls action, Okay lost to Stilwell 62-30. It was 36-19 at the half when Stilwell’s transition game kicked into high gear, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 23-7 in the third before sending its starters to the bench in the fourth up 59-19.
Teagan James’ 18 points led Okay (10-6), which saw a five-game win streak end. Stilwell is 9-5 and will play Inola, a 79-17 winner over Hale, on Friday. Hale will meet Okay in consolation play.
Fort Gibson’s squads play in the evening slate of games.
