FORT GIBSON --Blaine Scott pumped in a game-high 24 points, Jaxon Blunt had 19 points, and the two combined for 10 3-pointers to propel the Fort Gibson Tigers to a 70-60 win over the Inola Longhorns for the Old Fort Classic championship on Saturday night at John Harrison Field House.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” said Tiger coach Todd Dickerson. “We had a discussion about how our guards need to start hitting their shots, and they responded tonight in a big way.”
Inola (5-6) came out swinging behind Jackson Welch and Tucker Ford and took an early lead but Blunt and Jaiden Graves responded for the Tigers for a 12-10 advantage at the end of one.
Then the Tigers (11-3) went en fuego.
Blunt opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, then Scott nailed one from the left wing, then it was Blunt, then Scott draining 3-pointers in a matter of a three--minute span. Before the Longhorns knew what hit them, the Tigers had mounted a 15-5 run, pushing their led to 27-15 with 3:16 left before halftime.
Seth Rowan dropped a 3-pointer under a minute to go then Weston Rouse finished off the Longhorns with a bucket as time expired and a 34-21 halftime lead for the Tigers.
The Tigers shot 70 percent in the first half of play, compared to 40 percent for the Longhorns.
“I think we had a little bit of a fire for them tonight,” said Blunt. “ The beat us at their house in their tournament and we owed them.”
Picking up where they left off, Scott nailed two consecutive 3-pointers and Blunt added his fourth of the night as the Tigers jumped to a 44-24 lead to open the third quarter.
“Everyone was shooting the ball really well,” said Scott. “ We really wanted to get them.”
With everything seeming to go the Tigers way and a 55-40 lead entering the final period, the Longhorns went into foul mode.
Holding a comfortable advantage, Inola began to chip away at the Tigers lead, sending the host team to free-throw line 13 times in the final quarter. Of those trips, the Tigers managed only eight points from the line, allowing the Longhorns to pull within 67-57 with 1:27 to go in the game.
“We’ve got to make free throws if we want to be the team we want to be,” said Dickerson. “We worked on free throws all summer, all fall, all break, so maybe February and March will be our time to start hitting them.”
With a rare foul out by Blunt, Scott was left to manage the ship, hitting 7-of-10 free throws in the final two minutes, essentially sealing the game.
“I was just thinking not to miss these or coach is going to strangle me,” said Scott.
The win evened the series between the two teams this season.
“They beat us at their place early in the season and I know that fueled our fire a bit,” said Dickerson. “Our kids wanted some revenge on them.”
Graves ended the night with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Tigers. Tucker Ford had 19 points for the Longhorns in the loss.
Okay settles for fourth
The Okay Mustangs fell short against the 14-1 Stilwell Indians 74-50 in the third-place game at the Old Fort Classic Saturday night.
“Man they are a good team,” said Mustang coach Chad Clark. “We hung with them for a while and I thought we might get a run going late in the fourth quarter but we ran out of gas.
“Stilwell is one heck of a team but we will take this tournament as a great learning experience for post season play. I am happy with our guys, they played hard and learned a lot this weekend.”
Girls championship:
Inola 38, Fort Gibson 30
The Lady Tigers were cold, shooting 9 of 40 from the field overall and just two field goals in the second half. Inola buried six free throws in the final two minutes.
Fort Gibson has lost the last two championships, falling last year to Roland. They were third in 2018, ending a string of 13 consecutive championships.
“We couldn’t shoot tonight, and you can’t shoot the ball the way we did and win,” said Lady Tiger coach Scott Lowe. “Defensively we played pretty well but it was really about missed shots, we can’t shoot 2-of-24 from the 3-point line and win against good teams.”
Addy Whiteley hit the Lady Tigers first 3-pointer with 1:40 left in the third then sister Jenna Whiteley nailed the team’s only other 3-pointer on the night which pulled Fort Gibson within 28-26 with 6:09 to go in the fourth quarter, but the excitement was short-lived as Inola closed out the game on a 10-4 run.
Miller Weast led the Lady Longhorns (11-1) with 10 points, seven of those coming in the second half of play.
Addy Whiteley led the Lady Tigers (15-4) with 11 points and six steals. Nine of her points came in the second half of play.
Both teams traded blows like a pair of boxers feeling each other out in the opening stanza, with Inola striking first and 5-4 lead but Feather TwoShields dropped in three points and Sydney Taylor hit a pair of short jumpers to give the Lady Tigers a 10-8 lead at the end of one.
While Inola wasn’t exactly scorching the net, Fort Gibson only connected on one field goal in the second quarter and watched their two-point lead disappear.
Stephanie Hickman tied the game at 14 all with a pair of fee-throws with under a minute before halftime but Macy Eaves pushed the Lady Longhorn lead to 18-14 at the end of the second quarter.
“We knew who they were, we knew what they were going to do, they just beat us tonight,” said Lowe. “Our girls played hard, and I am proud of them. We will learn from this and get them next time.”
Taylor ended the night with nine points and nine rebounds.
