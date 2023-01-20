FORT GIBSON — Addy Whiteley, one should note, is just a sophomore,
But the point guard carries the burden of a senior and handles it well.
Whiteley’s 20-point night keyed Fort Gibson’s 49-40 win over Stilwell Friday night in the semifinals of the 49th Old Fort Classic. But on this night it was moments as much as totals, that defined her value.
Whiteley had a scoring run of eight points to jump-start the Lady Tigers’ offense in the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup that had her team up 18-7 with 2:23 to half. One of those 3s was from about 25 feet off the right wing.
When Stilwell made an 8-0 run of its own within a period of two minutes early in the third forcing a Fort Gibson regroup in a timeout, it was Whiteley who got the first basket on a driving layup and just after a steal at one end, a kick-out to Stephanie HIckman after driving to the top of the circle that resulted in a deep corner 3-pointer, and what was a slippery 24-18 lead was back up to 32-20 with 3:00 to go in the quarter.
Up 40-25 in the fourth, Whiteley’s free throws in the final couple minutes withstood another charge that got the Lady Indians again within six, 46-40.
“The truth of it is Addy’s been doing that since the fifth grade, so it’s old hat for her,” said a grinning Lady Tigers coach Scott Lowe, his team now 10-5 with a four-game win streak. “The best players always seem to find a way to elevate in big games and Addy fits that description.”
And most leaders have license to shoot when they think they can connect, even if it extends well beyond the 3-point stripe. The defense, not playing exactly tight on her, seemed to dare it from that range.
“My coaches say when I’ve got that open shot I need to take it,” she said. “My team needs me to do my part.”
She’s the lone starter from a year ago, so she’s right about her part.
“It’s been a tougher role,” she said. “Last year I had a bunch of seniors to play with who were leaders too. I knew coming in this year that I needed to be that leader.”
Meanwhile, growth is happening around her.
Laynie Stanley, the transfer from little Kansas, did her part with 10 rebounds and a blocked shot. But also it was a general sense of a team that Lowe thinks might have cleared a threshold.
“I thought (in that timeout) when they made that run in the third that if we handle this right now, it could be a defining moment for our season and how we mature as a team because we haven’t handled adversity real well,” Lowe said. “We got hit in the mouth and kept our composure when it got chippy. A ton of respect for Stilwell, they fought their tails off but it was a grow-up moment for us.”
Hickman had 8 points.
Snowda Watie had 19 points for Stilwell (9-6). She had the first seven of her team’s points, which was all the Lady Indians had until Shannon Catron’s put-back with 1:33 to play in the half. Overall in the first two quarters, Stilwell was 3-of-23 from the field.
Fort Gibson will now face Inola — a team that beat them 45-32 in the semifinals of the Inola Tournament in early December — in Saturday’s championship game.
“They’re about phsyicality and toughness and again, we’ve got to know how to respond to it and have a respect for it — like OK, this is how it’s going to be and deal with it,” said Lowe.
Boys: Stilwell 59, Okay 54
The Class A No. 4 Mustangs handled physicality on Thursday in knocking off 4A Inola, but on Friday ran into problems with it against 4A Stilwell despite leading most of the game. They lost both Bryson Parnell and Ashton Walters to fouls in the fourth quarter and will play for third place on Saturday.
“They beat us on the offensive rebounds there late and scored off a lot of them, which was kind of opposite of Thursday,” said Okay coach Chad Clark, his team now 15-2. “But hey, we fought and I’m proud of them for doing that.”
Chase Clark came off the bench with eight first-quarter points helping the Mustangs to a 13-10 lead after one. The lead went back and forth for most of hte first half. Stilwell’s Campbell drained a 3 to put his team up 21-10 with 3:01 to play then Okay’s Diezel Davis hit three straight 3s as part of a 9-1 run to finish the half with the Mustangs up 29-22.
Davis hit another 3 as Okay worked the first 1:18 off the clock to start the third, but it was Parnell then took hold of the offense in the period with four straight inside baskets to go up 40-32.
The Indians then took control, scoring 13 unanswered into the fourth to go up 45-40.
Still Okay had a shot even at the end.
Clark hit a free throw to make it a 54-49 deficit, then Davis had a steal off a loose ball off the inbounds pass. Duckee Swimmer was fouled inside and his three-point play made it a two-point game at 54-52 with 59.9 left.
Codey Petree hit a pair of free throws for Stilwell, then Chase Clark canned a pullup to make it 56-54. With a chance to tie in a timeout following a missed free throw, and after both teams took timeouts before Okay’s inbound to set up for overtime, Clark lost the ball out of bounds on a dribble near the baseline.
Parnell led the Mustangs with 15 points. Davis and Clark each had 12. Colima Ramirez led 4A No. 10 Stilwell (14-2) and all scorers with 17 points.
Cushing 69, Fort Gibson 53
Boiling water will freeze faster than room temperature water.
That sums up Fort Gibson’s offensive production Friday night, which went from 65 percent in the first two quarters to 20 percent in the final two quarters, allowing Cushing to rally from a 35-25 deficit to advance to the title game against Stilwell Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson (4-10) will play Okay at 5:30 p.m. for third place.
“Their pressure defense really affected us in the second half and you could tell it made us uncomfortable,” said FGHS coach Todd Dickerson. “We’re a young team and still not good enough at handling the pressure sometimes, we need to do a better job at handling the half-court pressure.”
The two Tiger squads traded punches throughout the first quarter. Gannon Sherl had six points for FGHS as it led 18-17. In the second, Cooper Wicks came off the bench to spark Fort Gibson with eight of his team high 15 points, including two 3-pointers, and Hunter Branch added five to ignite a 17-5 run to give FGHS — coming off Thursday’s win over 5A No. 3 Tulsa Hale — the 10-point edge at the half.
Cushing’s John Hillgoss nailed consecutive 3-pointers, then Noah James drilled one of his own for a 12-2 run to open the third quarter. FGHS committed seven turnovers in the quarter giving up nearly as many points in the third (24) as hey did in the first half.
Fort Gibson used a 7-2 run to close out the third on the back of Sherl’s two late layups and pull within 49-47. Cooper Crawley opened the fourth with a 3 and one last lead for the hosts at 50-49, but Cushing responded with a 15-0 run. FGHS shot 1-of-10 in the fourth.
“Last night we made some big shots, tonight things just didn’t bounce our way,” said Dickerson. “We need to get better at getting rebounds, work on breaking the pressure, but We’ll get better from this game.”
Cushing’s Kannan Guerrero had a game-high with 20 points, Camden Cooks added 15 points and 15 rebounds. For Fort Gibson, Sherl had 12 points and Branch 10 points and eight rebounds.
—Eric Shannon, correspondent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.