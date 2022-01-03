The Fort Gibson Tigers had a successful trip to ring in the New Year, taking third place among 24 schools from Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee at the Texas Outlaw tournament in Allen, Texas, Friday and Saturday.
Blade Walden ran his record to 18-0 with a major decision over Jackson Herman of Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch, winning 32-5 at 120 pounds.
Jaiden Johnson was runner-up at 132, losing in the finals to Joseph Richardson of Prosper in 2:33. Johnson is 16-1. Bobby Felts was also a runner-up, reaching the finals at 160 where he was pinned by Jakob Nakamura of Allen (Texas) Blue in 3:37. It was Felts’ first loss in 11 matches.
Grant Edwards at 152 was third and Cole Mahaney eighth, Toby West at 138 was fifth as was Gerland Fairchild at 285. Kyle Rie at 220 was sixth, Colt Horlick at 106 seventh, Andrew Sparks 10th at 195 rounding out top-10 wrestlers.
On the girls side for Fort Gibson, Dayton Bowlin finished fifth.
The Tigers take on Coweta and Claremore in a dual at 5 and 7 p.m. today.
