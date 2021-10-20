Jaxon Perdue saw it, and was helpless to do anything about it.
With 5:23 left in last year’s game against Broken Bow, the Tigers had just scored and were lining up for the PAT to tie matters.
That’s usually a near-automatic for Perdue, the Tigers’ starting placekicker.
But Perdue was on the sidelines, having sustained a hip pointer on the Savages’ previous drive.
His quarterback and the team’s punter, Cole Mahaney, was in his place. But Mahaney never got a clean shot. The ball slipped off the tee, and as he made contact, it fluttered into the end zone.
The Tigers turned it over on downs on their last possession and fell 14-13.
A healthy Perdue feels confident he’ll be there this time around as the Tigers head to Broken Bow on Friday in a battle of two of the three co-leaders in District 4A-4. Both are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district play.
He’s coming off a game in which he kicked his longest field goal of his career, a 42-yarder, that gave the Tigers an early lead in route to a 43-21 win against Sallisaw.
He didn’t watch it. He felt it.
“I turned around and I knew it was a good kick from the moment I kicked it,” he said.
He’s 36-of-39 on extra points with two field goals, one of 36 yards, and leads all area kickers in scoring.
One of those misses was wide right last week. And no, it had nothing to do with a tee, nor his snapper, Brody Rainbolt, or his holder, Hunter Branch.
“That was all on me,” he said. “Brody did his job, Hunter did his job.”
Tigers coach Greg Whiteley isn’t dissuaded away from sending Perdue in at any time.
“That miss (on the PAT) made him mad, I could see it,” he said. “That’s not going to happen very often with him.
“I’ve seen him go 47 without the wind. And on that 42-yarder, he had some go on it that would have cleared from further out.”
Perdue’s been kicking longer than he’s been playing football. His first love was soccer, even though he first played baseball. He’s part of the Tigers soccer program. He didn’t play football until the sixth grade.
“Baseball was my first love but then I played soccer and I was better at it than baseball, so I stuck with soccer,” he said.
In seventh grade he became quarterback and safety. The latter position he still occupies today. At that point, Whiteley not only noticed his ability, he labeled it.
Say hi, if you haven’t met Action Jaxon.
“His motor runs hot all the time, no matter where he’s at on the field,” the head coach said.
This next game could come down to a kick again.
It’s a 3 1/2 hour drive Friday to get to kickoff, which makes for a distinctively different type of road trip with lots of bus time.
Perdue finds nothing unnerving about it. He’ll literally have his kicking leg kicked up.
“Some have that mindset of it being hard, but me, I take a pillow, blanket and kick back for a nap,” he said. “If I get my pre-game nap, I’m ready to go.”
Go, and with confidence.
“I know I can go further than 42 if needed,” he said. “I believe in myself, the coaches believe in me, I believe in my snapper and holder and I believe in my line to block.”
Notes
• On Sallisaw, Whiteley said: “We had to overcome a little bit of ourselves. Sallisaw played lights out, probably their best game.”
• Looking ahead: “We’ve got control of our own destiny but we’ve got to go take care of business. This is a road trip a lot of our guys haven’t had. They haven’t experienced Broken Bow’s tradition. Broken Bow’s got good team speed. We’ve got to be ready on all counts, but particularly at the line of scrimmage.”
The Savages beat Hilldale 38-31 on Oct. 1, going for 344 yards of total offense. Defensively the Savages forced three turnovers and shut down Hilldale running back Eric Virgil, holding him to 12 yards through three quarters.
“That was early for both teams and there were a lot of circumstances that could have shifted that game either way,” Whiteley said.
• Kickoff has been set for 7:30 p.m.
