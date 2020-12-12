EDMOND — For Wagoner, one for the thumb.
And for Clinton, a thumb in the eye.
Led by Braden Drake’s 247 yards rushing and two early touchdowns to set the tone, the Bulldogs dominated the Red Tornadoes in claiming the school’s fifth gold ball, winning the Class 4A championship Saturday by 42-13 at Wantland Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma.
“I thought this team was the best team in 4A all year,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “That doesn’t mean you’re going to get the trophy handed to you, you got to earn it. I told the guys before the game, I knew we were great, but let’s go show these folks how good we really are.”
Early on, it was all Drake, and that might have been all Wagoner needed to prove the point. He crossed over 100 yards at 104 at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter with a 22-yard spurt. At that point, every play involved him toting the football, and he had Wagoner a 14-0 lead on a pair of scores.
“I think it was a game-breaker,” said Drake, who topped his previous high of 218 set last week against Cushing in the semifinals.
On the first play not involving him, a holding call brought back a 47-yard post from Sawyer Jones to Chase Nanni to the Clinton 2. At that point, Nanni had already grabbed some spotlight on the other side of the ball.
His interception on a gadget play the Red Tornadoes are known for — this one being Atrel Bryson taking a pitch from his tailback position. His toss, intended for Jeremiah Barker, found double coverage with both cornerback Caden Pawpa and the charging Nanni’s hands. He returned it 20 yards to the Clinton 40, and on the next play, Drake took the pitch for his second touchdown. Trey Muehlenweg’s extra point made it 14-0.
“We practiced for it 10 times a day this week, I knew it was coming. We were right there,” Nanni said.
Bryson got a little bit of atonement two possessions later when Nanni was jarred loose of the football after a reception at the Wagoner 39. Facing the first semblance of adversity, the Bulldogs’ defense bailed out one of their own.
Under pressure from two Bulldogs including Nunu Clayton, the ball came loose and linebacker Trey Gause caught it on the hop, taking it 59 yards to the house and a 21-0 lead.
“I seen it drop on the ground and I thought to myself ‘that’s for me right there,’” said Gause. “I just had to focus and pick it up and I’m then like ‘I’m taking it to the house.’”
Or, to the ship, as in championship.
It became 28-0 on Nanni’s fade route reception with :12 left until halftime, and that’s where it stood at the break.
Then Condict pulled a page from last year’s semifiinal loss to Poteau.
The Bulldogs had the ball to start the second half, and they used almost nine minutes of the clock to make it 35-0. A fourth-and-16 run by Jones got Wagoner to the 16, and his pass connection with NuNu Clayton covered the final 5 yards of a 14-play, 76-yard drive with 3:02 to go in the third quarter.
Last year Poteau took its first possession of the second half and consumed 8 minutes, 28 seconds in 17 plays for the only touchdown in a 7-3 win that sent the Pirates to an eventual state championship the following week.
“It’s funny, I told the guys if we can take 5-6 minutes off the clock and score, they’re going to have a really hard time making this a game,” Condict said. “Well, nine minutes kind of shored it up.”
Drake passed 200 yards on a 24-yard carry with 8:38 to go in the fourth and provided a lead block on his team's final score, a 22-yard touchdown run by Brian Trimble.
“I knew our defense would play well, but I think it may have been a little bit of a surprise that our offensive line controlled the day like they did,” Condict said. “To be able to move the ball against as good a defense as they had is a tribute to our guys up front. There were holes open all day by those guys.”
And it cast Drake out of a shadow that the defense had cast all season long. Condict hoped that would reap rewards beyond this day. So far, Drake hasn’t received any offers as his senior season comes to an end, his team 14-0.
“He’s a college football player,” he said. “If you watched that game and don’t think he can play at the next level, you’re just not watching the same game as I am. He’s a state champion wrestler as well and I think Wagoner football has done pretty good with another guy who made it doing that.”
That would be Malcolm Rodriguez, the former Wagoner quarterback and safety who guided the Bulldogs to the three state titles preceding this one. He’s now of course, a linebacker at Oklahoma State.
Drake also plays in the secondary.
“I looked up to Malcolm and what he did,” Drake said. “I’d sure like to follow him to the next level.”
The win gives Condict the edge in three state title games against the Red Tornadoes. Clinton won in his first year at Wagoner, 20-7. In 2011, the Bulldogs got even with a 23-0 win. That shutout streak continued for another three quarters, as Clinton finished 8-4.
WAGONER 42, CLINTON 13
Clinton 0 0 0 13— 13
Wagoner 14 14 7 7—42
Scoring summary
First quarter
Wag-Braden Drake 5 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick), 7:32. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 2:31.
Wag-Drake 40 run (Muehlenweg kick), 7:10. Drive, 1 play, 40 yards, 0:10, following Chase Nanni’s interception of a halfback pass.
Second quarter
Wag-Trey Gause 59 fumble recovery (Muehlenweg kick), 6:12.
Wag- Chase Nanni 19 pass from Sawyer Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 0:42. Drive: 7 plays, 72 yards.2:51.
Third quarter
Wag-Nunu Clayton 5 pass from Sawyer Jones (Muehlenweg kick) 3:02. Drive: 14 plays, 76 yards, 8:51.
Fourth quarter
Cli-Cade Powell 37 pass from Zade Cisneros (kick failed), 9:07. Drive: 10 plays 74 yards, 8:51.
Wag-Bryan Trimble 22 run (Muehlenweg kick), 3:53. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 5:14.
Cli-Atrel Bryson 59 run (Jordan Brown kick), 3:12. 1 play, 56 yards, 0:33
TEAM STATS
Clin Wag
First Downs 8 26
Rushes-Yards 27-142 49-359
Passing Yards 50 46
Passes C-A-I 2-8-1 4-5-0
Punts-Avg. 4-31.5 1-24
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-1
Penalties-Yards 8-62 11-92
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Clinton, Atrel Bryson 16-125 (TD), Tyson Miller, 4-10, Rynen Pleasant 2-8, Caden Powell 5-(-) 1. Wagoner, Brayden Drake 32-247 (2 TD), Sawyer Jones 9-62, Bryan Trimble 2-41 (TD), NuNu Clayton 4-25.
Passing: Clinton, Powell 1-6-0-13, Zade Cisneros 1-1-37 (TD), Bryson 0-1-1. Wagoner, Sawyer Jones 4-4-46-0 (2 TD), Chase Nanni 0-1.
Receiving: Clinton, Powell 1-37 (TD). Antonio Ceniceros 1-13. Wagoner, Nanni 2-27 (TD). Drake 1-14. Clayton 1-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.