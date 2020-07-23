Davien Williams and Jimmie Coleman arrived in Shawnee and hit a football field Thursday for the first time in a while.
That part felt normal — and, a bit of a surprise.
The traditional Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State week did not occur as usual. All games were canceled initially but smaller specific associations recovered a few activities such as golf on Monday and then this Saturday, the football game courtesy of the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association and boys basketball via their coaches’ association.
Williams and Coleman, who wrapped up their Muskogee High careers last November, will play together one more time at 7 p.m. at Oklahoma Baptist University’s Crain Family Stadium.
“It’s been a wild chain of events, but I’m happy this got resumed since it might be my last game this year,” said Williams, a defensive lineman.
All-State isn’t the only part of that chain. Graduation for both was canceled in May due to COVID-19 but was revived in mid-June.
Then, last week, the NJCAA pushed all junior college fall sports to the spring semester. Williams, who signed to play at Northeastern A&M, will see his college debut moved to March 25.
“Never played a game in the spring. That feels crazy,” said Williams. “But, it will give me a semester to focus on classes more as well as working out more and being able to focus on things I can get better at.”
Coleman, a running back, will redshirt at Northeastern State, which now won’t start the season until mid-September.
“I don’t have an idea how all that is going to go down myself, but I think it will end up being a late season of some sort,” Coleman said.
Williams missed out on a likely state powerlifting championship when the pandemic stopped all high school sports in March. Coleman was going to run track as a sprinter and part of the 400-meter relay.
“I ran to stay in shape but it got boring when you want to hit the weights too,” Williams said. “It got so boring I went out and got me a job at McDonald’s.”
Coleman wants to show some of the stuff that got him 1,905 yards and 21 touchdowns his senior season, Williams some of what earned him 98 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and two of those resulting in his own touchdowns.
“I’m going to show out,” said Coleman.
Showing out or not, it will be the end of their road together.
“That’s bittersweet for me, knowing we’ve been playing together since the third grade,” Williams said. “It’s cool we both did so good in the regular season that we get one more game together.”
“He always plays with so much energy,” Coleman said of his teammate. “I’m going to miss seeing that.”
