It was one of those hurdle kind of games for a team trying to cross the line between competitive and contending.
On this day, opportunity lost.
While things went Muskogee’s way most of the day Tuesday at Rougher Park, even when stumbling a time or two, Tulsa Washington ruined it in a disappointing sixth inning of what became a 6-5 loss for the home team.
Gentry Dalton’s two-run home run to right spoiled in one swing what was a pretty solid pitching performance by Pryce Jackson. Holding a 5-3 lead, Jackson had retired six straight, getting five or his nine strikeouts, until a walk — his sixth — to the nine-hole hitter, Billy Cartel, who was forced at second on Wes O’Malley’s fielder’s choice grounder to Max Rosson at third base.
Brogan Williams then laced a single to right to narrow the gap to 5-4, which set up Dalton to snatch the lead for the Hornets, who entered the game winless in three contests. That would end Jackson’s stint on the mound as Rosson and he switched positions, Jackson going to third. Rosson went the rest of the way with no damage.
At bat, Muskogee had hope, with the heart of the order up in the sixth.
Antonio Zapata struck out, then Jackson got some redemption with a single to left, his third hit of the day — he singled in a run in the first and a two-run single as part of a four-run second. He was hit by a pitch in the fourth.
Up came Rosson, who had been hit by a pitch, singled to left for a run in the second, and walked in the fourth. He grounded into a second-to-short-to-first double play.
In the seventh, pinch-hitter Luis Aguilar reached on an infield error, but was wrapped around two strikeouts by left-handed reliever Williams, who threw the final three innings for the win.
Muskogee, coming off an impressive 14-0 win over 5A Tahlequah last week, fell to 3-2 on the season, 1-2 in District 6A-3. Washington is 1-3 and 1-2.
“This losing mentality that might have been here, we’re trying to get past that,” Hutchens said.
“Whenever we get these teams down, we have to put them away. It’s a big game in district regardless of their record, but it’s those games we need to get.”
Jackson was a victim of some hard luck behind him. Three of his six runs were unearned — a wild pickoff attempt at third by catcher Ryan Hunter allowing a run in the second, and two wild throws at third by Rosson, one that on a force play at second and the other at first that moved runners up on the bases. A balk call on Jackson was reversed with the bases loaded, but he missed on the next pitch, forcing in one of two runs in the third.
He gave up just three hits until the back-to-back shots that ended his day on the mound.
“Pryce competed well,” Hutchens said. “He didn’t have his best stuff, but he still had good enough stuff. He got his fastball working (in that late streak of retired batters). He was a little off on his change-up.
“But he competed. That’s the best thing about Pryce. He gave us a chance to win today and we just didn’t capitalize on it. Very disappointing effort.”
Jackson was 3-for-3, Caleb Webb 2-for-3. One of Webb’s was the single to right that drove in one of Muskogee’s four runs in the second. Jackson led in RBIs with three. Muskogee had eight hits in all.
The Roughers host Wagoner in a non-district tilt on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.