Muskogee native Archie Bradley was dealt by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Cincinnati Reds, the fourth and final player the club shipped out at the trade deadline on Monday.
The club received a pair of players in return for Bradley, according to the Arizona Republic reports: outfielders Josh VanMeter and Stuart Fairchild.
Bradley, who transferred and finished at Broken Arrow High School after his sophomore season at MHS, was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft and had been one of the longest-tenured players on the roster. He had converted six of seven save opportunities this season, logging a 4.22 ERA. Since shifting into a relief role in 2017, Bradley had posted a 3.01 ERA in 215 appearances.
