New faces, but one familiar last names, led Fort Gibson’s girls to a 65-28 thumping of Locust Grove on Tuesday in the season openers for both schools.
Gracy Shieldnight, the younger sister of four-year standout Zoe Shieldnight (now at Tabor College), had 16 points to lead the way with returning starter Kynzi London with 15. Shieldnight had 12 in the first quarter which saw Fort Gibson lead 19-8.
“She got us going and played with confidence,” said coach Chuck London. “She’s young, but she’s a nice player. She was hitting outside shots and attacking the bucket. It was a nice start for her.”
“Kynzi, a lot of things she does aren’t always in the book. She’s a common factor on the floor and does a lot of good things at both ends. She was very consistent tonight.”
Up 30-16 at the half, Fort Gibson held Locust to five second-half field goals. Jenna Whiteley finished with 9 points, Kenzie Snell had all of her 7 in the third quarter. Feather Twoshields had 7 and Lexi Foutch finished with 6.
Whiteley resembled the defense of her just-graduated sister Zoey, holding the Lady Pirates’ top player, Katlyn Spradlin, to 10 points — the only double-figure scorer for the Pirates.
“Our new girls found their way in a hostile environment,” said London. “We got off to a fast start and I thought the way we came out in the third quarter, we relaxed, we shared the ball, moved the ball and good defense on top of it all, I was very pleased.”
The Lady Tigers and Tigers go to Vinita on Friday.
Boys:
Fort Gibson 66, Locust Grove 47
Fort Gibson jumped out to a 10-2 lead before the Pirates closed it at quarter’s end, tying it at 14, but the Tigers regrouped and never looked back.
“Winning here’s tough,” Tigers coach Todd Dickerson said. “We did a good job.”
Jaiden Graves had three field goals in the second quarter, all regulation baskets, and Jaxon Blunt, Grant Edwards and Max Wicks each hit 3s and the Tigers took a 29-20 lead to the locker room.
From there, Blunt, a returning starter off last year’s area finalist, took charge.
He had 14 points, including his third and fourth 3s of the game, and finished with a game-high 19 points.
Graves had 11 points. Caden Dennis had 10 off the bench. Seth Rowan had 8, 6 of those in the second half.
“We’re pretty balanced, we can all score, we can all pass and when Jaxon got going they keyed on him, but when they did that it opened up opportunities for others,” Dickerson said.
