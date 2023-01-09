BOYS
6A
1. Broken Arrow
2. Edmond North
3. Putnam North
4. Westmoore
5. Norman
6. Choctaw
7. T. Washington
8. Lawton
9. Moore
10. Mustang
5A
1. Carl Albert
2. T. Memorial
3. Del City
4. El Reno
5. Hale
6. Holland Hall
7. Southeast
8. Edison
9. Piedmont
10. Coweta
4A
1. Crossings Christian
2. Kingfisher
3. Weatherford
4. Douglass
5. Newcastle
6. OCS
7. Victory Christian
8. Anadarko
9. Tuttle
10. Bethany
3A
1. Purcell
2. Millwood
3. Metro Christian
4. Prague
5. Roland
6. Crooked Oak
7. Alva
8. C. Sequoyah
9. Lindsay
10. Hugo
2A
1.Dale
2. Preston
3. Hennessey
4. OCS
5. Oktaha
6. Ketchum
7. Hooker
8. Colcord
9. Pocola
10. Hobart
A
1. Caddo
2. Rattan
3. Vanoss
4. Okay
5. Seiling
6. Okarche
7. Texhoma
8. Riverfield
9. Boone-Apache
10. Allen
Also:
17. Gore
B
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Roff
3. Stringtown
4. Leedey
5. Duke
6. Kinta
7. Calumet
8. Goodwell
9. Buffalo Valley
10. Glencoe
GIRLS
6A
1. Edmond North
2. Bixby
3. Edmond Memorial
4. Putnam West
5. Choctaw
6. Norman
7. T. Washington
8. Midwest City
9. Jenks
10. Yukon
5A
1. Sapulpa
2. Carl Albert
3. Tahlequah
4. El Reno
5. Will Rogers
6. Piedmont
7. Holland Hall
8. Grove
9. Pryor
10. Lawton Mac
4A
1. Bethany
2. Lincoln Christian
3. Tuttle
4. Weatherford
5. Harding Charter
6. Verdigris
7. Kingfisher
8. Anadarko
9. Muldrow
10. Wagoner
Also:
18. Fort Gibson
3A
1. Idabel
2. Jones
3. Bethel
4. Washington
5. Kiefer
6. Luther
7. Alva
8. Kingston
9. Silo
10. Marlow
Also:
17. Eufaula
2A
1. Dale
2. Pocola
3. Amber-Pocasset
4. Howe
5. Preston
6. Warner
7. Merritt
8. Afton
9. Hooker
10. Oktaha
A
1. Seiling
2. Caddo
3. Vanoss
4. Riverside
5. Garber
6. Cyril
7. Okarche
8. Frontier
9. Arapaho-Butler
10. Red Oak
B
1. Lomega
2. Hammon
3. Pittsburg
4. Whitesboro
5. Varnum
6. Lookeba-Sickles
7. Buffalo Valley
8. Arnett
9. Calvin
10. Turner
