BOYS

6A

1. Broken Arrow

2. Edmond North

3. Putnam North

4. Westmoore

5. Norman

6. Choctaw

7. T. Washington

8. Lawton

9. Moore

10. Mustang

 

5A

1. Carl Albert

2. T. Memorial

3. Del City

4. El Reno

5. Hale

6. Holland Hall

7. Southeast

8. Edison

9. Piedmont

10. Coweta

 

4A

1. Crossings Christian

2. Kingfisher

3. Weatherford

4. Douglass

5. Newcastle

6. OCS

7. Victory Christian

8. Anadarko

9. Tuttle

10. Bethany

 

3A

1. Purcell

2. Millwood

3. Metro Christian

4. Prague

5. Roland

6. Crooked Oak

7. Alva

8. C. Sequoyah

9. Lindsay

10. Hugo

 

2A

1.Dale

2. Preston

3. Hennessey

4. OCS

5. Oktaha

6. Ketchum

7. Hooker

8. Colcord

9. Pocola 

10. Hobart

 

A

1. Caddo

2. Rattan

3. Vanoss

4. Okay

5. Seiling

6. Okarche

7. Texhoma

8. Riverfield

9. Boone-Apache

10. Allen

Also:

17. Gore

 

B

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Roff

3. Stringtown

4. Leedey

5. Duke

6. Kinta

7. Calumet

8. Goodwell

9. Buffalo Valley

10. Glencoe

 

GIRLS

6A

1. Edmond North

2. Bixby

3. Edmond Memorial

4. Putnam West

5. Choctaw

6. Norman

7. T. Washington

8. Midwest City

9. Jenks

10. Yukon

 

5A

1. Sapulpa

2. Carl Albert

3. Tahlequah

4. El Reno

5. Will Rogers

6. Piedmont

7. Holland Hall

8. Grove

9. Pryor

10. Lawton Mac

 

 

4A

1. Bethany 

2. Lincoln Christian

3. Tuttle

4. Weatherford

5. Harding Charter

6. Verdigris

7. Kingfisher

8. Anadarko

9. Muldrow

10. Wagoner

Also: 

18. Fort Gibson

 

3A 

1. Idabel

2. Jones

3. Bethel

4. Washington

5. Kiefer

6. Luther

7. Alva

8. Kingston

9. Silo

10. Marlow

Also: 

17. Eufaula

 

2A

1. Dale

2. Pocola

3. Amber-Pocasset

4. Howe

5. Preston

6. Warner

7. Merritt

8. Afton

9. Hooker

10. Oktaha

 

A

1. Seiling

2. Caddo

3. Vanoss

4. Riverside

5. Garber

6. Cyril

7. Okarche

8. Frontier

9. Arapaho-Butler

10. Red Oak

 

B

1. Lomega

2. Hammon

3. Pittsburg

4. Whitesboro

5. Varnum

6. Lookeba-Sickles

7. Buffalo Valley

8. Arnett

9. Calvin

10. Turner

