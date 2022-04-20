It will be even easier now to make the postseason in Class 6A based on an OSSAA board of directors approval in a meeting in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Same goes for Class 2A, A and B.
As first reported by the Oklahoman, Class 6A-I and 6A-II will get six teams per district into the postseason as opposed to four and will become effective with the 2022 football seasons. The split of 2A, A and B, all currently consisting of eight districts per class, won’t take effect until the next round of realignment, scheduled for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
But, beginning next year, those three classes, which now have five rounds of playoffs, can have third-round games played at neutral sites.
Up until now, the split of 6A, which began back in 2014, has reduced those classes to three rounds of playoffs with a bye week for the championship teams on Thanksgiving weekend. There will be a bye week for the district champions under the new measure.
