BOYSClass 6A
1. Edmond Memorial
2. Putnam North
3. Edmond North
4. Del City
5. Putnam West
6. OWasso
7. Choctaw
7. Union
9. Midwest City
10. Bixby
16. Muskogee
Class 5A
1. T. Memorial
2. Lawton Mac
3. Carl Albert
4. Bishop Kelley
5. Shawnee
6. Glenpool
7. Claremore
8. El Reno
9. Sapulpa
10. Bishop McGuinness
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Heritage Hall
3. Daniel Webster
4. Ada
5. Victory Christian
6. Tuttle
7. Holland Hall
8. Mount St. Mary
9. Elgin
10. Classen SAS
Class 3A
1. Millwood
2. Crossings Christian
3. Hugo
4. Adair
5. Christian Heritage
6. Community Christian
7. Beggs
8. Roland
9. Metro Christian
10. Star-Spencer
11. Eufaula
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Hooker
3. Pawnee
4. Oklahoma Union
5. Cashion
6. Hennesy
7. Minco
8. Howe
9. Pawhuska
10. Amber-Pocasset
15. Oktaha
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Garber
4. Arapaho-Butler
5. Calumet
6. Stuart
7. Vanoss
8. Caddo
9. Velma-Alma
10. Canute
Class B
1. Varnum
2. Roff
3. Duke
4. Lomega
5. Red Oak
6. Battiest
7. Leedey
8. Kinta
9. Earlsboro
10. Butner
GIRLSClass 6A
1. Norman
2. Moore
3. Union
4. Edmond North
5. Mustang
6. Choctaw
7. Putnam North
8. Norman North
9. Bixby
10. Midwest City
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa
2. Carl Albert
3. Tahlequah
4. Ardmore
5. Lawton Mac
6. Piedmont
7. Coweta
8. Bishop McGuinness
9. El Reno
10. Lawton Ike
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS
2. Weatherford
3. Anadarko
4. Fort Gibson
5. Tuttle
6. Verdigris
7. Kingfisher
8. Grove
9. Holland Hall
10. Harding Charter
Class 3A
1. Roland
2. Jones
3. Lincoln Christian
4. Adair
5. Alva
5. Millwood
7. Kellyville
8. Perry
9. Kingston
10. Hugo
Class 2A
1. Silo
2. Dale
3. Howe
4. Latta
5. Amber-Pocasset
6. Pocola
7. Hooker
8. Hartshorne
9. Sal. Central
10. Luther
16. Warner
Class A
1. Vanoss
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Seiling
4. Crowder
5. Cheyenne/Reydon
6. Garber
7. Caddo
8. Ripley
9. Strother
10. Okarche
Class B
1. Lomega
2. Leedey
3. Varnum
4. Kiowa
5. Lookeba-Sickles
6. Hammon
7. Duke
8. Pittsburg
9. Cyril
10. McCurtain
13. Webbers Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.