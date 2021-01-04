BOYSClass 6A

1. Edmond Memorial

2. Putnam North

3. Edmond North

4. Del City

5. Putnam West

6. OWasso

7. Choctaw 

7. Union

9. Midwest City

10. Bixby

16. Muskogee

 

Class 5A

1. T. Memorial

2. Lawton Mac

3. Carl Albert

4. Bishop Kelley

5. Shawnee

6. Glenpool

7. Claremore

8. El Reno

9. Sapulpa

10. Bishop McGuinness

 

Class 4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Heritage Hall

3. Daniel Webster

4. Ada

5. Victory Christian

6. Tuttle

7. Holland Hall

8. Mount St. Mary

9. Elgin

10. Classen SAS

 

Class 3A

1. Millwood

2. Crossings Christian

3. Hugo

4. Adair 

5. Christian Heritage

6. Community Christian

7. Beggs

8. Roland

9. Metro Christian

10. Star-Spencer

11. Eufaula

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Hooker

3. Pawnee

4. Oklahoma Union

5. Cashion

6. Hennesy

7. Minco

8. Howe

9. Pawhuska

10. Amber-Pocasset

15. Oktaha

 

Class A

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Garber

4. Arapaho-Butler

5. Calumet

6. Stuart

7. Vanoss

8. Caddo

9. Velma-Alma

10. Canute

 

Class B

1. Varnum

2. Roff

3. Duke

4. Lomega

5. Red Oak

6. Battiest

7. Leedey

8. Kinta

9. Earlsboro 

10. Butner

 

 

GIRLSClass 6A

1. Norman

2. Moore

3. Union

4. Edmond North

5. Mustang

6. Choctaw

7. Putnam North

8. Norman North

9. Bixby

10. Midwest City

 

Class 5A

1. Sapulpa 

2. Carl Albert

3. Tahlequah

4. Ardmore

5. Lawton Mac

6. Piedmont

7. Coweta 

8. Bishop McGuinness

9. El Reno

10. Lawton Ike

 

Class 4A

1. Classen SAS

2. Weatherford

3. Anadarko

4. Fort Gibson

5. Tuttle 

6. Verdigris

7. Kingfisher

8. Grove

9. Holland Hall

10. Harding Charter

 

Class 3A

1. Roland

2. Jones

3. Lincoln Christian

4. Adair 

5. Alva

5. Millwood

7. Kellyville

8. Perry

9. Kingston

10. Hugo

 

 

Class 2A

1. Silo

2. Dale

3. Howe

4. Latta

5. Amber-Pocasset

6. Pocola 

7. Hooker

8. Hartshorne

9. Sal. Central

10. Luther

16. Warner

 

Class A

1. Vanoss

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Seiling 

4. Crowder

5. Cheyenne/Reydon

6. Garber

7. Caddo

8. Ripley

9. Strother

10. Okarche

 

Class B

1. Lomega

2. Leedey

3. Varnum

4. Kiowa

5. Lookeba-Sickles

6. Hammon

7. Duke

8. Pittsburg

9. Cyril

10. McCurtain

13. Webbers Falls

