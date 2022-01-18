Muskogee’s games at Midwest City were postponed due to COVID-19 related issues. The Roughers have not played since the Putnam City Invitaional on Jan 7 and aren’t scheduled again to play until Jan. 25 at Jenks.
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Jenks
2. Mustang
3. Edmond Memorial
4. Booker T. Washington
5. Broken Arrow
6. Edmond North
7. Putnam North
8. Putnam West
9. Moore
10. Norman North
Class 5A
1. Del City
2. T. Memorial
3. Carl Albert
4. Collinsville
5. Coweta
6. Southeast
7. Bishop McGuinness
8. Ardmore
9. Midwest City
10. Edison
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Victory Christian
3. Heritage Hall
4. Crossings Christian
5. Classen SAS
6. Stilwell
7. T. Central
8. Tuttle
9 .Mount St. Mary
10. Holland Hall
Also
18. Hilldale
Class 3A
1. Oklahoma Chrisitan
2. Alva
3. Millwood
4. Marlow
5. Westville
6. Prague
7. Roland
8. Valliant
9. Jones
10. Washington
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Cashion
3. Morrison
4. Oklahoma Union
5. HInton
6. Pocola
7. Amber-Pocasset
8. Silo
9. Hooker
10. Watonga
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly
2. Garber
3. Vanoss
4. Caddo
5. Arapaho-Butler
6. Calumet
7. Stuart
8. Rattan
9. Velma-Alma
10. Cyril
Also
14. Porter
16. Okay
Class B
1. Roff
2. Mt. View-Gotebo
3. Pittsburg
4. Glencoe
5. Duke
6. Stringtown
7. Indiahoma
8. Fort Cobb-Broxton
9. Kinta
10. Goodwell
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Edmond North
2. Choctaw
3. Putnam West
4. Bixby
5. Union
6. Sand Springs
7, Norman
8. Mustang
9. Tahlequah
10. Broken Arrow
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert
2. Sapulpa
3. McAlester
4. El Reno
5. Midwest City
6. Del City
7. Bishop Kelley
8. Grove
9. Duncan
10. MacArthur
Class 4A
1. Tuttle
2. Classen SAS
3. Weatherford
4. Holland Hall
5. Verdigris
6. Kingfisher
7. Fort Gibson
8. Ada
9, Locust Grove
10. Anadarko
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian
2. Perry
3. Jones
4. Kiefer
5. Bethel
6. Luther
7. Kansas
8. Idabel
9. Keys
10. Comanche
Class 2A
1. Howe
2. Dale
3. Latta
4. Pocola
5. Hooker
6. Amber-Pocasset
7. Fairland
8. Silo
9, Hartshoren
10. Warner
Also
12. Oktaha
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly
2. Okarche
3. Seiling
4. Caddo
5. Vanoss
6. Strother
7. OCA
7. Frontier
9. Crowder
10. Cyril
Also
15. Webbers Falls
Class B
1. Lomega
2. Hammon
3. Pittsburg
4. Lookeba-Sickles
5. Varnum
6. Duke
7. Whitesboro
8. Arnett
9. McCurtain
10. Okeene
