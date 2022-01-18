Muskogee’s games at Midwest City were postponed due to COVID-19 related issues. The Roughers have not played since the Putnam City Invitaional on Jan 7 and aren’t scheduled again to play until Jan. 25 at Jenks.

 

 

 

BOYS

Class 6A

1. Jenks

2. Mustang

3. Edmond Memorial

4. Booker T. Washington

5. Broken Arrow

6. Edmond North

7. Putnam North

8. Putnam West

9. Moore

10. Norman North

 

Class 5A

1. Del City

2. T. Memorial

3. Carl Albert

4. Collinsville

5. Coweta

6. Southeast

7. Bishop McGuinness

8. Ardmore

9. Midwest City

10. Edison

 

Class 4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Victory Christian

3. Heritage Hall

4. Crossings Christian

5. Classen SAS

6. Stilwell

7. T. Central

8. Tuttle

9 .Mount St. Mary

10. Holland Hall

Also

18. Hilldale

 

Class 3A

1. Oklahoma Chrisitan

2. Alva

3. Millwood

4. Marlow

5. Westville

6. Prague

7. Roland

8. Valliant

9. Jones

10. Washington

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Cashion

3. Morrison

4. Oklahoma Union

5. HInton

6. Pocola

7. Amber-Pocasset

8. Silo

9. Hooker

10. Watonga

 

Class A

1. Hydro-Eakly

2. Garber

3. Vanoss

4. Caddo

5. Arapaho-Butler

6. Calumet

7. Stuart

8. Rattan

9. Velma-Alma

10. Cyril

Also

14. Porter

16. Okay

 

Class B

1. Roff

2. Mt. View-Gotebo

3. Pittsburg

4. Glencoe

5. Duke

6. Stringtown

7. Indiahoma

8. Fort Cobb-Broxton

9. Kinta

10. Goodwell

 

 

GIRLS

Class 6A

1. Edmond North

2. Choctaw

3. Putnam West

4. Bixby

5. Union

6. Sand Springs

7, Norman

8. Mustang

9. Tahlequah

10. Broken Arrow

 

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert

2. Sapulpa

3. McAlester

4. El Reno

5. Midwest City

6. Del City

7. Bishop Kelley

8. Grove

9. Duncan

10. MacArthur

 

Class 4A

1. Tuttle

2. Classen SAS

3. Weatherford

4. Holland Hall

5. Verdigris

6. Kingfisher

7. Fort Gibson

8. Ada

9, Locust Grove

10. Anadarko

 

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Christian

2. Perry

3. Jones

4. Kiefer

5. Bethel

6. Luther

7. Kansas

8. Idabel

9. Keys 

10. Comanche

 

Class 2A

1. Howe 

2. Dale

3. Latta

4. Pocola

5. Hooker

6. Amber-Pocasset

7. Fairland

8. Silo

9, Hartshoren

10. Warner

Also

12. Oktaha

 

Class A

1. Hydro-Eakly

2. Okarche

3. Seiling

4. Caddo

5. Vanoss

6. Strother

7. OCA 

7. Frontier

9. Crowder

10. Cyril

Also

15. Webbers Falls

 

Class B

1. Lomega

2. Hammon

3. Pittsburg

4. Lookeba-Sickles

5. Varnum

6. Duke

7. Whitesboro

8. Arnett

9. McCurtain

10. Okeene

