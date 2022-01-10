Boys

Class 6A

1. Jenks

2. Edmond Memorial

3. Mustang

4. Putnam West

5. Moore

6. Broken Arrow

7. Edmond North

8. T. Washington

9. Edmond Santa Fe

10. Putnam North

 

Class 5A

1. Del City

2. Memorial

3. Carl Albert

4. Coweta

5. Southeast

6. Collinsville

7. Bishop McGuinness

8. Ardmore

9. Midwest City

10. Edison

 

Class 4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Victory Christian

3. Heritage Hall

4. Classen SAS

5. Crossings Christian

6. Mount St. Mary

6. Tuttle

8. Stilwell

9. T. Central

10.Bethany

Also:

19. Hilldale

20. Fort Gibson

 

 

Class 3A

1. OCS

2. Alva

3. Millwood

4. Westville

5. Marlow

6. Prague

7. Roland

8. Jones

9. Valliant

10. Keys

Also

16. Eufaula

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Okla. Union

3. Cashion

4. Morrison

5. Hinton

6. Pocola

7. Amber-Pocasset

8. Silo

9. Howe

10. Hooker

 

Class A

1. Hydro-Eakly

2. Garber

3. Vanoss

4. Caddo

5. Arapaho

6. Calumet

7. Stuart

8. Rattan

9. Velma-Alma

10. Cyril

Also:

14. Porter

16. Okay

 

Class B

1. Roff

2. Mt. View-Gotebo

3. Pittsburg

4. Glencoe

5. Duke

6. Stringtown

7. Indiahoma

8. Fort Cobb-Broxton

9. Kinta

10. Goodwell

 

Girls

Class 6A

1. Edmond North

2. Choctaw

3. Union

4. Putnam West

5. Bixby

6. Norman

7. Mustang

8. Sand Springs

9. Tahlequah 

10. Broken Arrow

 

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert

2. Sapulpa

3. El Reno

4. McAlester

5. Midwest City

6. Bishop Kelley

7. Grove

8. Duncan

9. MacArthur

10. Del City

 

Class 4A

1. Tuttle

2. Classen SAS

3. Holland Hall 

4. Weatherford

5. Verdigris

6. Kingfisher

7. Fort Gibson

8. Anadarko

9. Ada

10. Locust Grove

 

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Christian

2. Perry

3. Jones

4. Kiefer

5. Bethel 

6. Kansas

7. Luther

8. Keys

9. Comanche

10. Idabel

 

Class 2A

1. Howe

2. Latta

3. Dale

4. Pocola

5. Amber-Pocasset

6. Hooker

7. Silo

8. Hartshorne

9. Fairland

10. Warner

Also:

12. Oktaha

 

Class A

1. Hydro-Eakly

2. Okarche

3. Seiling

4. Caddo

5. Vanoss

6. Strother

7. OCA 

8. Frontier

9. Crowder

10. Cyril

Also:

15. Webbers Falls

 

Class B

1. Lomega 

2. Hammon

3. Pittsburgh

4. Lookeba-Sickles

5. Varnum

6. Duke

7. Whitesboro

8. Arnett

9. McCurtain

10. Okeene

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you