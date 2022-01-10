Boys
Class 6A
1. Jenks
2. Edmond Memorial
3. Mustang
4. Putnam West
5. Moore
6. Broken Arrow
7. Edmond North
8. T. Washington
9. Edmond Santa Fe
10. Putnam North
Class 5A
1. Del City
2. Memorial
3. Carl Albert
4. Coweta
5. Southeast
6. Collinsville
7. Bishop McGuinness
8. Ardmore
9. Midwest City
10. Edison
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Victory Christian
3. Heritage Hall
4. Classen SAS
5. Crossings Christian
6. Mount St. Mary
6. Tuttle
8. Stilwell
9. T. Central
10.Bethany
Also:
19. Hilldale
20. Fort Gibson
Class 3A
1. OCS
2. Alva
3. Millwood
4. Westville
5. Marlow
6. Prague
7. Roland
8. Jones
9. Valliant
10. Keys
Also
16. Eufaula
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Okla. Union
3. Cashion
4. Morrison
5. Hinton
6. Pocola
7. Amber-Pocasset
8. Silo
9. Howe
10. Hooker
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly
2. Garber
3. Vanoss
4. Caddo
5. Arapaho
6. Calumet
7. Stuart
8. Rattan
9. Velma-Alma
10. Cyril
Also:
14. Porter
16. Okay
Class B
1. Roff
2. Mt. View-Gotebo
3. Pittsburg
4. Glencoe
5. Duke
6. Stringtown
7. Indiahoma
8. Fort Cobb-Broxton
9. Kinta
10. Goodwell
Girls
Class 6A
1. Edmond North
2. Choctaw
3. Union
4. Putnam West
5. Bixby
6. Norman
7. Mustang
8. Sand Springs
9. Tahlequah
10. Broken Arrow
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert
2. Sapulpa
3. El Reno
4. McAlester
5. Midwest City
6. Bishop Kelley
7. Grove
8. Duncan
9. MacArthur
10. Del City
Class 4A
1. Tuttle
2. Classen SAS
3. Holland Hall
4. Weatherford
5. Verdigris
6. Kingfisher
7. Fort Gibson
8. Anadarko
9. Ada
10. Locust Grove
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian
2. Perry
3. Jones
4. Kiefer
5. Bethel
6. Kansas
7. Luther
8. Keys
9. Comanche
10. Idabel
Class 2A
1. Howe
2. Latta
3. Dale
4. Pocola
5. Amber-Pocasset
6. Hooker
7. Silo
8. Hartshorne
9. Fairland
10. Warner
Also:
12. Oktaha
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly
2. Okarche
3. Seiling
4. Caddo
5. Vanoss
6. Strother
7. OCA
8. Frontier
9. Crowder
10. Cyril
Also:
15. Webbers Falls
Class B
1. Lomega
2. Hammon
3. Pittsburgh
4. Lookeba-Sickles
5. Varnum
6. Duke
7. Whitesboro
8. Arnett
9. McCurtain
10. Okeene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.