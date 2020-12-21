BOYS

Class 6A

1. Edmond Memorial

2. PC North

3. Edmond North

4. Del City

5. PC West 

6. Owasso

7. Choctaw 

8. Union

9. Midwest City

10. Norman North

16. Muskogee

 

Class 5A

1. Lawton Mac 

2. Tulsa Memorial

3. Carl Albert

4. Bishop Kelley

5. Shawnee

6. Glenpool

7. Sapulpa 

8. Claremore

9. El Reno

10.McGuinness

 

Class 4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Heritage Hall

3. Webster

4. Ada

5. Victory Christian

6. Tuttle

7. Holland Hall

8. Mount St. Mary

9. John Marshall

10. Classen SAS

 

Class 3A

1. Millwood

2. Crossings Christian

3. Hugo

4. Adair

5. Comm. Christian

6. Chr. Heritage

7. Beggs

8. Metro Christian

9. Star-Spencer

10. Roland

Other

12. Eufaula

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Hooker

3. Pawnee

4. Cashion

5. Okla. Union

6. Minco

7. Hennesy

8. Howe

9. Amber-Pocasset

10. Pawhuska

Other:

14. Oktaha

 

Class A

1. Ft. Cobb-Broxton

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Garber

4. Arapaho-Butler

5. Calumet

6. Stuart

7. Vanoss

8. Velma-Alma

9. Caddo

10. Canute

 

Class B

1. Varnum

2. Roff

3. Duke

4. Lomega

5. Red Oak

6. Battiest

7. Kinta

8. Leedey

9, Earlsboro

10. Butner

 

GIRLS

Class 6A

1. Norman

2. Moore

3. Edmond North

4. Union 

5. Choctaw 

6. Mustang

7. Bixby

8. T. Washington

9. Norman North

10. PC North

 

Class 5A

1. Sapulpa

2. Carl Albert

3. Tahlequah

4. Ardmore

5. Lawton Mac

6. McGuinness

7. Coweta

8. Piedmont

9. El Reno

10, Rogers

 

Class 4A

1. Anadarko

2. Classen SAS

3. Fort Gibson

4. Tuttle

5. Weatherford

6. Verdigris

7. Kingfisher

8. Ada

9. Grove

10. Holland Hall

 

Class 3A

1. Jones

2. Roland

3. Lincoln Christian

4. Adair

5. Kellyville

6. Millwood

7. Alva

8. Kingston

9. Perry

10, Sequoyah

 

Class 2A

1. Silo

2. Dale

3. Latta

4. Howe

5. Amber-Pocasset

6. Pocola

7. Hartshorne

8. Hooker

9. C. Sallisaw

10, Ok. Union

Also:

13. Warner

 

Class A

1. Vanoss

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Cheyenne

4. Seiling

5. Crowder

6. Garber

7. Caddo

8. Ripley

9. Okarche

10. Strother

 

Class B

1. Lomega

2. Leedey

3. Varnum

4. Kiowa

5. Lookeba-Sickles

6. Hammon

7. Duke

8. Pittsburg

9. Cyril

10, Whitesboro

Also:

14. Webbers Falls

