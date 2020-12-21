BOYS
Class 6A
1. Edmond Memorial
2. PC North
3. Edmond North
4. Del City
5. PC West
6. Owasso
7. Choctaw
8. Union
9. Midwest City
10. Norman North
16. Muskogee
Class 5A
1. Lawton Mac
2. Tulsa Memorial
3. Carl Albert
4. Bishop Kelley
5. Shawnee
6. Glenpool
7. Sapulpa
8. Claremore
9. El Reno
10.McGuinness
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Heritage Hall
3. Webster
4. Ada
5. Victory Christian
6. Tuttle
7. Holland Hall
8. Mount St. Mary
9. John Marshall
10. Classen SAS
Class 3A
1. Millwood
2. Crossings Christian
3. Hugo
4. Adair
5. Comm. Christian
6. Chr. Heritage
7. Beggs
8. Metro Christian
9. Star-Spencer
10. Roland
Other
12. Eufaula
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Hooker
3. Pawnee
4. Cashion
5. Okla. Union
6. Minco
7. Hennesy
8. Howe
9. Amber-Pocasset
10. Pawhuska
Other:
14. Oktaha
Class A
1. Ft. Cobb-Broxton
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Garber
4. Arapaho-Butler
5. Calumet
6. Stuart
7. Vanoss
8. Velma-Alma
9. Caddo
10. Canute
Class B
1. Varnum
2. Roff
3. Duke
4. Lomega
5. Red Oak
6. Battiest
7. Kinta
8. Leedey
9, Earlsboro
10. Butner
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Norman
2. Moore
3. Edmond North
4. Union
5. Choctaw
6. Mustang
7. Bixby
8. T. Washington
9. Norman North
10. PC North
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa
2. Carl Albert
3. Tahlequah
4. Ardmore
5. Lawton Mac
6. McGuinness
7. Coweta
8. Piedmont
9. El Reno
10, Rogers
Class 4A
1. Anadarko
2. Classen SAS
3. Fort Gibson
4. Tuttle
5. Weatherford
6. Verdigris
7. Kingfisher
8. Ada
9. Grove
10. Holland Hall
Class 3A
1. Jones
2. Roland
3. Lincoln Christian
4. Adair
5. Kellyville
6. Millwood
7. Alva
8. Kingston
9. Perry
10, Sequoyah
Class 2A
1. Silo
2. Dale
3. Latta
4. Howe
5. Amber-Pocasset
6. Pocola
7. Hartshorne
8. Hooker
9. C. Sallisaw
10, Ok. Union
Also:
13. Warner
Class A
1. Vanoss
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Cheyenne
4. Seiling
5. Crowder
6. Garber
7. Caddo
8. Ripley
9. Okarche
10. Strother
Class B
1. Lomega
2. Leedey
3. Varnum
4. Kiowa
5. Lookeba-Sickles
6. Hammon
7. Duke
8. Pittsburg
9. Cyril
10, Whitesboro
Also:
14. Webbers Falls
