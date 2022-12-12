 Boys

Class 6A

1. Edmond North 

2. Broken Arrow

3. Putnam North

4. Putnam West

5. T. Washington

6. Choctaw

7. Southmoore

8. Lawton

9. Norman 

10. Bixby

 

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert

2. T. Memorial

3. Del City

4. Southeast

5. Hale

6. El Reno

7. Piedmont

8. Bishop Kelley

9. Edison 

10. Coweta

 

Class 4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Crossings Christian

3. Weatherford

4. Holland Hall

5. Douglass

6. Newcastle

7. Heritage Hall

8. OCS

9. Victory Christian

10. Tuttle

 

Class 3A

1. Millwood

2. Purcell

3. Prague

4. Crooked Oak

5. Metro Christian

6. Cl. Sequoyah 

7. Alva

8. Westville

9. Roland

10. Cascia Hall

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Preston

3. Oktaha

4. Hennesey

5. OCA

6. Pocola

7. Haworth

8. Ketfchum

9. Latta

10. Okla. Union

 

Class A

1. Caddo

2. Rattan

3. Vanoss

4. Texhoma

5. Okay

6. Okarche

7. Riverfield

8. Seiling

9. Allen

10. Frontier

Others:

19. Gore

 

Class B

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Roff

3. Stringtown

4. Leedey

5. Calumet

6. Duke

6. Glencoe

7. Kinta

9. Goodwell

10. Buffalo Valley

 

Girls

Class 6A

1. Edmond North

2. Bixby

3. Edmond Memorial

4. Choctaw

5. T. Washington

6. Norman

7. Putnam West

8. Midwest City

9. Sand Springs

10. Jenks

 

Class 5A

1. Sapulpa

2. Carl Albert

3. Tahlequah

4. El Reno

5. Glenpool

6. McAlester

7. T. Rogers

8. Grove

9. Pryor

10. Duncan

 

Class 4A

1. Bethany

2. Tuttle

3. Weatherford

4. Lincoln Christian

5. Holland Hall

6. Verdigris

7. Kingfisher

8. Anadarko

9. Harding Charter

10. Locust Grove

Others: 

17. Fort Gibson

19. Wagoner

 

Class 3A

1. Idabel

2. Bethel

3. Jones

4. Washington

5. Luther

6. Silo

7. Kiefer

8. Alva

9. Morris

10. Kingston

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Pocola

3. Amber-Pocasset

4. Howe

5. Preston

6. Warner

7. Hooker

8. Merritt

9. Afton

10. Okemah

Others

12. Oktaha

 

Class A

1. Seiling

2. Caddo

3. Riverside

4. Vanoss

5. Cyril

6. Frontier

7. Garber

8. Canute

9. Okarche

10. Arapaho-Butler

 

Class B

1. Lomega

2. Pittsburg

3. Hammon

4. Whitesboro

5. Varnum

6. Lockeba-Sickles

7. Buffalo Valley

8. Arnett

9. Turner

10. Calvin

