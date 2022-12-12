Boys
Class 6A
1. Edmond North
2. Broken Arrow
3. Putnam North
4. Putnam West
5. T. Washington
6. Choctaw
7. Southmoore
8. Lawton
9. Norman
10. Bixby
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert
2. T. Memorial
3. Del City
4. Southeast
5. Hale
6. El Reno
7. Piedmont
8. Bishop Kelley
9. Edison
10. Coweta
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Crossings Christian
3. Weatherford
4. Holland Hall
5. Douglass
6. Newcastle
7. Heritage Hall
8. OCS
9. Victory Christian
10. Tuttle
Class 3A
1. Millwood
2. Purcell
3. Prague
4. Crooked Oak
5. Metro Christian
6. Cl. Sequoyah
7. Alva
8. Westville
9. Roland
10. Cascia Hall
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Preston
3. Oktaha
4. Hennesey
5. OCA
6. Pocola
7. Haworth
8. Ketfchum
9. Latta
10. Okla. Union
Class A
1. Caddo
2. Rattan
3. Vanoss
4. Texhoma
5. Okay
6. Okarche
7. Riverfield
8. Seiling
9. Allen
10. Frontier
Others:
19. Gore
Class B
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Roff
3. Stringtown
4. Leedey
5. Calumet
6. Duke
6. Glencoe
7. Kinta
9. Goodwell
10. Buffalo Valley
Girls
Class 6A
1. Edmond North
2. Bixby
3. Edmond Memorial
4. Choctaw
5. T. Washington
6. Norman
7. Putnam West
8. Midwest City
9. Sand Springs
10. Jenks
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa
2. Carl Albert
3. Tahlequah
4. El Reno
5. Glenpool
6. McAlester
7. T. Rogers
8. Grove
9. Pryor
10. Duncan
Class 4A
1. Bethany
2. Tuttle
3. Weatherford
4. Lincoln Christian
5. Holland Hall
6. Verdigris
7. Kingfisher
8. Anadarko
9. Harding Charter
10. Locust Grove
Others:
17. Fort Gibson
19. Wagoner
Class 3A
1. Idabel
2. Bethel
3. Jones
4. Washington
5. Luther
6. Silo
7. Kiefer
8. Alva
9. Morris
10. Kingston
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Pocola
3. Amber-Pocasset
4. Howe
5. Preston
6. Warner
7. Hooker
8. Merritt
9. Afton
10. Okemah
Others
12. Oktaha
Class A
1. Seiling
2. Caddo
3. Riverside
4. Vanoss
5. Cyril
6. Frontier
7. Garber
8. Canute
9. Okarche
10. Arapaho-Butler
Class B
1. Lomega
2. Pittsburg
3. Hammon
4. Whitesboro
5. Varnum
6. Lockeba-Sickles
7. Buffalo Valley
8. Arnett
9. Turner
10. Calvin
