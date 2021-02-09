BOYS
Class 6A
1. Edmond Memorial
2. Del City
3. Edmond North
4. Norman North
5. Owasso
6. Putnam North
7. Choctaw
8. Jenks
9. Midwest City
10. Broken Arrow
14. Muskogee
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert
2. T. Memorial
3. Lawton Mac
4. Bishop Kelley
5. Shawnee
6. Sapulpa
7. Rogers
8. Coweta
9. Pryor
10. Claremore
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Heritage Hall
3. Webster
4. Victory Christian
5. Mount St. Mary
6. Tuttle
7. Classen SAS
8. Holland Hall
9. Verdigris
10. Broken Bow
Class 3A
1. Crossings Christian
2. Hugo
3. Millwood
4. Community Christian
5. Christian Heritage
6. Beggs
7. Adair
8. Star Spencer
9. Prague
10. Eufaula
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Hooker
3. Pawnee
4. Cashion
5. Okla. Union
6. Hennessey
7. Howe
8. Minco
9. Pawhuska
10. Nowata
17. Oktaha
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Arapaho-Butler
4. Garber
5. Calumet
6. Stuart
7. Caddo
8. Vanoss
9. Canute
10. Velma-Alma
Class B
1. Varnum
2. Roff
3. Duke
4. Lomega
5. Red Oak
6. Leedey
7. Kinta
8. Battiest
9. Cyril
10. Earlsboro
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Norman
2. Edmond North
3. Union
4. Choctaw
5. Mustang
6. Bixby
7. Midwest City
8. Moore
9. Putnam North
10. T. Washington
17. Muskogee
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa
2. Tahlequah
3. Piedmont
4. Carl Albert
5. El Reno
6. McGuinness
7. Lawton Mac
8. Ardmore
9. Coweta
10. Pryor
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS
2. Anadarko
3. Tuttle
4. Weatherford
5. Fort Gibson
6. Holland Hall
7. Verdigris
8. Grove
9. Harding Charter
10. Blanchard
Class 3A
1. Roland
2. Jones
3. Lincoln Christian
4. Kellyville
5. Keys
6. Perry
7. Adair
8. Kingston
9. Morris
10. Millwood
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Howe
3. Latta
4. Amber-Pocasset
5. Silo
6. Hartshorne
7. Hooker
8. Pocola
9. Merritt
10. Stratford
Class A
1. Vanoss
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Seiling
4. Cheyenne/Reydon
5. Crowder
6. Garber
7. Caddo
8. Okarche
9. Ninnekah
10. Ripley
Class B
1. Lomega
2. Leedey
3. Varnum
4. Lookeba-Sickles
5. Kiowa
6. Hammon
7. Duke
8. Pittsburg
9. Cyril
10. Webbers Falls
