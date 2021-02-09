Sharon Rose Varian Loeffler passed away on February 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on July 13,1943 in Aurora, Colorado to Drs. Robert A. Varian and Thelma S. Varian. She grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma and was Valedictorian of Muskogee Central High School in 1961. She attended Univer…