BOYS
6A
1. Broken Arrow
2. Edmond North
3. Putnam North
4. Westmoore
5. Choctaw
6. Lawton
7. Bixby
8. T. Washington
9. Mustang
10. Moore
5A
1. Carl Albert
2. T.Memorial
3. T. Hale
4. Del City
5. Holland Hall
6. Edison
7. El Reno
8. Southeast
9. Bishop Kelly
10. Piedmont
4A
1. Crossings Christian
2. Kingfisher
3. Weatherford
4. Douglass
5. Newcastle
6. OCS
7. Stilwell
8. North Rock Creek
9. Anadarko
10. Tuttle
3A
1. Metro Christian
2. Millwood
3. Purcell
4. Roland
5. Prague
6. C. Sequoyah
7. Marlow
8. Crooked Oak
9. Alva
10. Kellyville
2A
1. Dale
2. Preston
3. OCA
4. Hennessey
5. Oktaha
6. Colcord
7. Hooker
8. Pocola
9. Ketchum
10. Calera
A
1. Caddo
2. Rattan
3. Vanoss
4. Okay
5. Okarche
6. Seiling
7. Allen
8. Boone-Apache
9. Riverfield
10. Texhoma
B
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Roff
3. Stringtown
4. Calumet
5. Buffalo Valley
6. Kinta
7. Duke
8. Goodwell
9. Leedey
10. Glencoe
GIRLS
6A
1. Edmond North
2. Edmond Memorial
3. Putnam West
4. T. Washington
5. Midwest City
6. Bixby
7. Norman
8. Choctaw
9. Sand Springs
10. Jenks
5A
1. Sapulpa
2. Carl Albert
3. Tahlequah
4. El Reno
5. Holland Hall
6. T. Rogers
7. Piedmont
8. Lawton Mac
9. Glenpool
10. Pryor
4A
1. Lincoln Christian
2. Tuttle
3. Bethany
4. Kingfisher
5. Weatherford
6. Verdigris
7. Anadarko
8. Harding Charter
9. Wagoner
10. Mannford
Others:
17. Fort Gibson
3A
1. Washington
2. Jones
3. Bethel
4. Idabel
5. Silo
6. Kiefer
7. Luther
8. Kingston
9. Alva
10. Purcell
Others:
18. Eufaula
2A
1. Dale
2. Amber-Pocasset
3. Merritt
4. Warner
5. Preston
6. Pocola
7. Howe
8. Afton
9. Oktaha
10. Hobart
A
1. Seiling
2. Caddo
3. Vanoss
4. Riverside
5. Garber
6. Cyril
7. Okarche
8. Red Oak
9. Arapaho-Butler
10. Canute
B
1. Hammon
2. Lomega
3. Pittsburg
4. Varnum
5. Lookeba-Sickles
6. Whitesboro
7. Buffalo Valley
8. Arnett
9. Calvin
10. Turner
