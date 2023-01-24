BOYS

6A

1. Broken Arrow

2. Edmond North

3. Putnam North

4. Westmoore

5. Choctaw

6. Lawton

7. Bixby

8. T. Washington

9. Mustang

10. Moore

 

5A

1. Carl Albert

2. T.Memorial

3. T. Hale

4. Del City

5. Holland Hall

6. Edison

7. El Reno

8. Southeast

9. Bishop Kelly

10. Piedmont

 

4A

1. Crossings Christian

2. Kingfisher

3. Weatherford

4. Douglass

5. Newcastle

6. OCS

7. Stilwell

8. North Rock Creek

9. Anadarko

10. Tuttle

 

3A

1. Metro Christian

2. Millwood

3. Purcell

4. Roland

5. Prague

6. C. Sequoyah

7. Marlow

8. Crooked Oak

9. Alva

10. Kellyville

 

2A

1. Dale

2. Preston

3. OCA

4. Hennessey

5. Oktaha

6. Colcord

7. Hooker

8. Pocola

9. Ketchum

10. Calera

 

A

1. Caddo

2. Rattan

3. Vanoss

4. Okay

5. Okarche

6. Seiling

7. Allen

8. Boone-Apache

9. Riverfield

10. Texhoma

 

B

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Roff

3. Stringtown

4. Calumet

5. Buffalo Valley

6. Kinta

7. Duke

8. Goodwell

9. Leedey

10. Glencoe

 

 

GIRLS

6A

1. Edmond North

2. Edmond Memorial

3. Putnam West

4. T. Washington

5. Midwest City

6. Bixby

7. Norman

8. Choctaw

9. Sand Springs

10. Jenks

 

5A

1. Sapulpa

2. Carl Albert

3. Tahlequah

4. El Reno

5. Holland Hall

6. T. Rogers

7. Piedmont

8. Lawton Mac

9. Glenpool

10. Pryor

 

4A

1. Lincoln Christian

2. Tuttle

3. Bethany

4. Kingfisher

5. Weatherford

6. Verdigris

7. Anadarko

8. Harding Charter

9. Wagoner

10. Mannford

Others:

17. Fort Gibson

 

3A

1. Washington

2. Jones

3. Bethel

4. Idabel

5. Silo

6. Kiefer

7. Luther

8. Kingston

9. Alva

10. Purcell

Others:

18. Eufaula

 

2A

1. Dale

2. Amber-Pocasset

3. Merritt

4. Warner

5. Preston

6. Pocola

7. Howe

8. Afton

9. Oktaha

10. Hobart

 

A

1. Seiling

2. Caddo

3. Vanoss

4. Riverside

5. Garber

6. Cyril

7. Okarche

8. Red Oak

9. Arapaho-Butler

10. Canute

 

B

1. Hammon

2. Lomega

3. Pittsburg

4. Varnum

5. Lookeba-Sickles

6. Whitesboro

7. Buffalo Valley

8. Arnett

9. Calvin

10. Turner

