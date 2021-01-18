BOYS
Class 6A
1. Edmond North
2. Edmond Memorial
3. Putnam West
4. Norman North
5. Putnam North
6. Choctaw
7. Del City
7. Owasso
9. Bixby
10. Moore
17. Muskogee
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert
2. Lawton Mac
3. T. Memorial
4. Shawneee
5. Sapulpa
6. Bishop Kelley
7. Coweta
8. Glenpool
9. Bishop McGuinness
10. Edison
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Heritage Hall
3. Webster
4. Victory Christian
5. Mount St. Mary
5. Tuttle
7. Ada
8. Holland Hall
9. Classen SAS
10. Elgin
Class 3A
1. Crossings Christian
2. Hugo
3. Millwood
4. Comm. Christian
5. Christian Heritage
6. Adair
7. Beggs
8. Star-Spencer
9. North Rock Creek
10. Eufaula
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Hooker
3. Cashion
4. Pawnee
5. Oklahoma Union
6. Hennesey
7. Howe
8. Minco
9. Pawhuska
10. Nowata
16. Oktaha
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Arapaho-Butler
4. Garber
5. Calumet
6. Stuart
7. Caddo
8. Vanoss
9. Canute
10. Velma-Alma
Class B
1. Varnum
2. Roff
3. Duke
4. Lomega
5. Red Oak
6. Leedey
7. Kinta
8. Battiest
9. Cyril
10. Earlsboro
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Norman
2. Union
3. Edmond North
4. Choctaw
5. Mustang
6. Bixby
7. Moore
8. Midwest City
9. Edmond Memorial
10. Norman North
17. Muskogee
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa
2. Carl Albert
3. Tahlequah
4. Piedmont
5. Ardmore
6. Lawton Mac
7. El Reno
8. Bishop McGuinness
9. Shawnee
10. Coweta
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS
2. Anadarko
3. Tuttle
4. Weatherford
5. Fort Gibson
6. Verdigris
7. Holland Hall
8. Grove
9. Harding Charter
10. Kingfisher
Class 3A
1. Roland
2. Jones
3. Lincoln Christian
4. Adair
5. Kellyville
6. Perry
7. Alva
8. Keys
8. Millwood
10. Kingston
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Howe
3. Latta
4. Silo
5. Amber-Pocasset
6. Pocola
7. Hooker
8. Hartshorne
9. Stratford
10. Sal. Central
16. Warner
Class A
1. Vanoss
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Seiling
4. Cheyenne/Reydon
5. Crowder
6. Garber
7. Caddo
8. Okarche
9. Ninnekah
10. Ripley
Class B
1. Lomega
2. Leedey
3. Varnum
4. Lookeba-Sickles
5. Kiowa
6. Hammon
7. Duke
8. Pittsburg
9. Cyril
10. Webbers Falls
