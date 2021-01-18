BOYS

Class 6A

1. Edmond North

2. Edmond Memorial

3. Putnam West

4. Norman North

5. Putnam North

6. Choctaw

7. Del City

7. Owasso

9. Bixby

10. Moore

17. Muskogee

 

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert

2. Lawton Mac

3. T. Memorial

4. Shawneee

5. Sapulpa

6. Bishop Kelley

7. Coweta

8. Glenpool

9. Bishop McGuinness

10. Edison

 

Class 4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Heritage Hall

3. Webster

4. Victory Christian

5. Mount St. Mary

5. Tuttle

7. Ada

8. Holland Hall

9. Classen SAS

10. Elgin

 

Class 3A

1. Crossings Christian

2. Hugo

3. Millwood

4. Comm. Christian

5. Christian Heritage

6. Adair

7. Beggs

8. Star-Spencer

9. North Rock Creek

10. Eufaula

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Hooker

3. Cashion

4. Pawnee

5. Oklahoma Union

6. Hennesey

7. Howe

8. Minco

9. Pawhuska

10. Nowata

16. Oktaha

 

Class A

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Arapaho-Butler

4. Garber

5. Calumet

6. Stuart

7. Caddo

8. Vanoss

9. Canute

10. Velma-Alma

 

Class B

1. Varnum

2. Roff

3. Duke

4. Lomega

5. Red Oak

6. Leedey

7. Kinta

8. Battiest

9. Cyril

10. Earlsboro

 

GIRLS

Class 6A

1. Norman

2. Union

3. Edmond North

4. Choctaw

5. Mustang

6. Bixby

7. Moore

8. Midwest City

9. Edmond Memorial

10. Norman North

17. Muskogee

 

Class 5A

1. Sapulpa

2. Carl Albert

3. Tahlequah

4. Piedmont

5. Ardmore

6. Lawton Mac

7. El Reno

8. Bishop McGuinness

9. Shawnee

10. Coweta

 

Class 4A

1. Classen SAS

2. Anadarko

3. Tuttle

4. Weatherford

5. Fort Gibson

6. Verdigris

7. Holland Hall

8. Grove

9. Harding Charter

10. Kingfisher

 

Class 3A

1. Roland

2. Jones

3. Lincoln Christian

4. Adair 

5. Kellyville

6. Perry

7. Alva

8. Keys

8. Millwood

10. Kingston

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Howe

3. Latta

4. Silo

5. Amber-Pocasset

6. Pocola

7. Hooker

8. Hartshorne

9. Stratford

10. Sal. Central

16. Warner

 

Class A

1. Vanoss

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Seiling

4. Cheyenne/Reydon

5. Crowder

6. Garber

7. Caddo

8. Okarche

9. Ninnekah

10. Ripley

 

Class B

1. Lomega

2. Leedey

3. Varnum

4. Lookeba-Sickles

5. Kiowa

6. Hammon

7. Duke

8. Pittsburg

9. Cyril

10. Webbers Falls

 

