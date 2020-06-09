The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association will suspend the dead period policy enacted last year to freeze all summer sport activity for a week due to the loss of school time created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The  14-0 vote at Tuesday’s monthly meeting livestreamed on ZOOM removes that hitch, which was scheduled June 27 to July 5 this year, from the progressive plan that began June 1 at school districts’ discretion to return activities to normal. Currently most are in an initial phase of strength and conditioning related work.

OSSAA director David Jackson told the board a plan involving contingency options in case the fall sports season sees disruptions will be presented at a special meeting no later than the July meeting, indicating a special meeting would likely be called.

A petition calling for dividing fall baseball schools from football playing schools in spring baseball was presented to the board. The motion to establish a committee, which was formed on the subject in 2014 but with no action taken, was passed 13-1 with  Jerry Needham of Oktaha the lone no vote. Oktaha plays fall baseball.

Raises for OSSAA staff will be tabled for now while looking at other cost-saving measures by the staff, including limiting in-person meetings. OSSAA lost $175,000 because of spring sports cancellations and $620,000 in total revenue. Additional participation fees handed back to the schools and lost sponsorships bring that number to about $900,000. Should some or all of fall activities, losses would amount to an additional $1 million in lost revenues.

Related to that, the board did approve 14-0 reimbursements of $71,000 in travel  to schools for fall baseball, volleyball, cross country, cheer, fastpitch softball, dual state wrestling, wrestling and swimming from 2019-20. That amount, Jackson said, is about half of what would have been the total reimbursements had the spring sports occurred.

