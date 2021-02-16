Due to inclement weather the dates for Class 6A state swim meet, regional wrestling tournaments, Class A and B regional basketball and district tournaments for classes 2A-4A have all been changed.
Class 6A swim meet will be held at Jenks Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 25.
Regional wrestling tournaments will be held Saturday Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb. 22.
Class A and B regional basketball will be moved to Saturday, Monday and Tuesday from its previously scheduled Thursday start.
Class 2A-4A districts, originally set for Friday and Saturday, will now be moved to Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
The exact changes involving area teams follows. Also, Muskogee’s 6A regional basketball dates remain the same and the Roughers and Lady Roughers have postponed all of this week’s games.
State wrestling remains the same with girls, having finished regionals, going at it on Feb. 25. Classes 4A and 5A boys will be Feb. 26 and 3A and 6A on Feb. 27.
BASKETBALL
Monday, Feb. 22
Girls/boys game times
Class 4A districts
Area IV: McLain at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.
Area IV: Inola at Wagoner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Class 2A districts
Area IV: Porter at Oklahoma Christian Academy, 6:30/8 p.m.
Area IV: Oktaha at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Class 4A
Area II: Checotah at Muldrow, 6:30/8 p.m.
Area III: Bethany at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.
Class 2A
Area II: Haskell at Dale, 6:30/8 p.m.
Area IV: Gore at Howe, 6:30/8 p.m.
REGIONALS
CLASS A AREA II
Saturday at Vanoss
Porum at Vanoss (girls), 6 p.m.
CLASS B AREA II
Saturday at Glencoe
Glencoe at Webbers Falls (girls), 6 p.m.
Glencoe at Webbers Falls (boys), 8 p.m.
CLASS 6A EAST AREA
Owasso Boys Regional
Friday, Feb. 26
Muskogee vs. Bixby, 6 p.m.
Owasso vs. T. Washington, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Winners from Friday, 7 p.m.
Edmond North Girls Regional
Thursday, Feb. 25
Putnam West vs. Muskogee, 6 p.m.
Norman North vs. Enid, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Winners from Friday, 1:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Monday, Feb. 22
Class 5A meet at Edmond Aquatic Center, Mitch Park, boys prelims, 10 a.m., girls, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Class 5A finals at Edmond Aquatic Center, Mitch Park, boys, 10 a.m, girls, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Class 6A swim meet, boys prelims, 10 a.m., girls, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Class 6A finals, boys 10 a.m., girls 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Boys regionals
Saturday Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb. 22
Muskogee at 6A East, Broken Arrow
Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Wagoner at 4A East, Skiatook
Checotah, Warner at 3A West, Plainview
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.