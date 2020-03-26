The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Thursday morning by a 13-0 vote ended the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Education ordered the end of in-class school sessions through May 8-15 in a meeting Wednesday. The OSSAA exists separate from the Department of Education and could act independently, but voted unanimously to go along with the state's decision.
All spring sports as well as the classes 6A through 2A state basketball tournaments were postponed at the onset of the pandemic.
Fort Gibson girls, Eufaula girls and Sequoyah boys and girls were to participate when that decision was made just over an hour prior to the scheduled start.
The board discussed the possibility of medals to players on teams that qualified for but were not able to participate in the state basketball tournament. Classes A and B completed theirs one earlier than 2A-6A were scheduled to play.
With the closure of school facilities existing through May 15, it leaves open the question of spring football and summer off-season activities in all sports.
Oktaha superintendent Jerry Needham, a member of the OSSAA board of directors, said after Thursday's meeting that more direction on that would be forthcoming before the May 15 date.
"I think some of those decisions may fall back on restrictions above the OSSAA and the Department of Education, such as the governor all the way up to the CDC," he said, referring to the Center for Disease Control.
"This is what I think and not what I know, but I would say let’s hope to start with fall activities. That’s what I’m telling my personnel, that’s what I’m telling my coaches, let’s understand this spring and this summer is done."
Needham is now faced with a new challenge as superintendent. The legislature's budget they'll present by May. That budget, he said, is based on figures the State Equalization Board gave them in February.
"That won't be worth the paper it was printed on," Needham said. "How do we prepare for next year? How do we do that? You have to probably do all you can do and hope that’s enough. We probably won’t know where we are financially a nation or state until October.
"The good news is the state has a billion dollar reserve fund. The bad news is every state agency will have their hands out for that money."
Some help will come from the federal stimulus package, but how much and the conditions for that are not yet known, he said.
"We're truly going to be flying by the seat of our pants," he said.
