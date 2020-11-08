The OSSAA released the first open playoff brackets Sunday, a setup put into place by COVID-19 and the vast number of incomplete district schedules among schools statewide.
Muskogee will face Midwest City. The Roughers are winless in six games but drew the seventh seed and the 6AII-1 runner-up after Putnam City West opted out of the postseason. The winner gets the Lawton-Tulsa Washington winner in the next round.
In Class 4A, top-ranked Wagoner draws a bye and awaits the winner of Sallisaw and Oologah, while Hilldale, runner-up in 4A-4, will take on at home seventh-place Miami out of 4A-3. Catoosa, which like Miami was winless, opted out. The winner gets Muldrow or Grove. Hilldale would host that game. Fort Gibson, fifth in 4A-4, will travel to fourth-place Skiatook out of 4A-3. The winner there will go to 4A-4 champion Poteau, which draws a bye.
Checotah, fourth in 3A-3, gets a home game against Inola. For the winner of that contest, unbeaten Holland Hall.
In 2A, Eufaula, champions of 2A-6, gets a bye and will face the Roland-Antlers winner.
In A, Warner hosts Savanna, with the winner traveling to Okemah the following week. Gore, which won A-8, draws a bye and awaits the Porter at Allen winner.
Class B games include Porum at Arkoma, with the winner moving on to face Quinton. Webbers Falls, meanwhile, hosts Cave Springs. The winner there moves on to face Summit Christian.
In C, Midway has a bye after winning C-4. They’ll face either Bowlegs or Wesleyan Christian next week.
Haskell in 2A is the lone area school to opt out of playoff participation.
Games Friday, tent. 7:30 (could be changed to 7 p.m.)
Muskogee at Midwest City
Miami at Hilldale
Wagoner bye
Fort Gibson at Skiatook
Inola at Checotah
Eufaula, bye
Savanna at Warner
Gore bye
Porter at Allen
Porum at Arkoma
Cave Springs at Webbers Falls
Midway, bye
Opted out:
Haskell
Complete brackets are at OSSAA.com
